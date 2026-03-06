Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026 23:02 Uhr
LA Galaxy Dedicates First-Ever Blind Soccer Pitch in Los Angeles Through PlayLA Adaptive Blind Soccer Experience

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / AEG's LA Galaxy, in partnership with PlayLA Adaptive Sports, the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes (USABA), and Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD), hosted the PlayLA Adaptive Blind Soccer Experience on Wednesday, March 4, at Dignity Health Sports Park, reinforcing the club's commitment to accessibility and inclusion through sport.

Nearly 60 blind and visually impaired LAUSD students in grades 3 through 12 participated in a hands-on blind soccer clinic led by USA Blind Soccer Men's National Team athletes and coaches. Students rotated through skill-building stations focused on dribbling, passing, and penalty kicks, followed by a live blind soccer demonstration match.

The event culminated with the dedication of the LA Galaxy's first-ever blind soccer pitch, a significant milestone in the club's community efforts and part of a broader movement to expand adaptive sports opportunities nationwide ahead of the LA28 Paralympic Games, where blind soccer will make its Paralympic debut for Team USA.

"Sport has the power to bring people together and open doors that might not otherwise exist," said Gabe Osollo, Director, Community Relations and LA Galaxy Foundation. "Dedicating our first blind soccer pitch and welcoming LAUSD students to Dignity Health Sports Park reflects our belief that the game should be accessible to everyone. We're proud to work alongside PlayLA, USABA, and LAUSD to help grow adaptive sports and create more inclusive opportunities for young athletes across Los Angeles."

USA Blind Soccer Men's National Team players Charles Catherine, Ethan Kunes, Alvaro Morena, Ricky Castaneda, Oseas De Leon, John Marquez, Noah Beckman, and Brandt Herron were in attendance, along with Head Coach Jorge Polanco and PlayLA Blind Soccer Coach Evelina Cabrera, who guided participants throughout the experience.

The day concluded with a pitch dedication ceremony and community lunch on the stadium concourse. Volunteer support was provided by Anthem Blue Cross associates and local partner organizations, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the initiative.

Through PlayLA and its broader community programming, the LA Galaxy continue to leverage their platform to remove barriers to participation and ensure that youth of all abilities have access to the game and its benefits.

Find more stories and multimedia from AEG at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/about-aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/la-galaxy-dedicates-first-ever-blind-soccer-pitch-in-los-angeles-through-playla-adaptive-bli-1144892

