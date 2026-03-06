Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) ("InMed" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of disease-modifying small molecule drug candidates that target CB1/CB2 receptors, today announced an update regarding BayMedica LLC ("BayMedica"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, in light of ongoing uncertainty surrounding U.S. federal legislation.

As previously announced, H.R. 5371, the "Continuing Appropriations, Agriculture, Legislative Branch, Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, and Extensions Act, 2026" (the "Act") in its current form and without further amendment, will have a material negative impact on BayMedica. Specifically, certain aspects of BayMedica's commercial business and its inventory of rare, non-intoxicating cannabinoids would be prohibited under the Act if it becomes effective as planned on November 12, 2026.

On March 4, 2026, after considering all reasonably available options and a broader strategic assessment, the Company's board of directors (the "Board") ratified, confirmed and approved the decision of the board of directors of BayMedica to wind down and exit BayMedica's commercial operations business segment ("commercial operations"). BayMedica intends to substantially complete the wind down and exit prior to the end of its fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. During the interim period leading to the completion of operational wind down, BayMedica will continue its commercial operations including sales, marketing, limited manufacturing, and logistics.

Following the wind down of commercial operations, the Company will focus exclusively on advancing its core drug development programs, including INM-901 for Alzheimer's disease and INM-089 for dry age-related macular degeneration, towards IND filings and initial human clinical trials. The Company intends to provide shareholders with an update on its pharmaceutical pipeline in the near term.

Eric A. Adams, Chief Executive Officer of InMed, commented, "Following an extensive evaluation of BayMedica's commercial outlook amid increasing regulatory uncertainty, BayMedica's leadership determined to wind down its commercial activities. After careful review, the Board agreed that this strategic step is warranted given the current legislative environment and, further, enables InMed to focus its full internal resources on the development and advancement of our proprietary pharmaceutical drug development programs, which have the greatest potential to deliver long-term shareholder value."

Operational and Financial Impact

The wind down of BayMedica's commercial operations will be executed in an orderly manner designed to minimize disruption to customers, suppliers, and employees. BayMedica's management team is developing a transition plan that will be communicated to affected stakeholders, and the Company currently expects the process to be completed within the coming months. BayMedica is expected to incur severance and other employee-related costs of approximately $550,000 and expects to incur additional related expenditures of approximately $120,000 through the end of this fiscal year ending June 30, 2026. These expenditures are expected to be partially offset by the profits from the sale of BayMedica's products.

The Company has outlined the current financial implications, including unaudited pro forma consolidated financial information, in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 6, 2026. InMed expects to provide additional updates, as appropriate, in future earnings releases and periodic filings with the SEC.

About InMed:

InMed Pharmaceuticals is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drug candidates targeting the CB1/CB2 receptors. InMed's pipeline consists of three separate programs in the treatment of Alzheimer's, ocular and dermatological indications. For more information, visit www.inmedpharma.com.

