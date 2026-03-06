Miami, Florida and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC: TSPG), a diversified sustainable infrastructure and clean-energy technology holding company, today announced it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire XGC Corp, an Ontario-based developer of sovereign-grade carbon registry infrastructure powered by artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and enterprise financial systems.

The proposed transaction values XGC's carbon registry software platform and associated intellectual property at $1.8 million USD and will be executed through a newly formed Wyoming subsidiary dedicated to deploying national carbon registry infrastructure for sovereign governments participating in international carbon markets under the Paris Agreement Article 6.4 mechanism.

Article 6.4 of the Paris Agreement establishes a global framework for international carbon credit trading. Countries participating in these markets must implement national authorization systems and registry infrastructure capable of issuing, tracking, and retiring carbon credits. These registries form the backbone of sovereign carbon markets and are critical to preventing double counting and ensuring transparent climate finance flows.

The acquisition positions TGI Solar Power Group to deliver what the companies describe as Sovereign Carbon Infrastructure-as-a-Service (SCIaaS) - a national digital infrastructure layer enabling countries to manage, verify, and monetize carbon assets through modern financial technology systems.

Strategic Financial Opportunity in the Global Carbon Market

The global carbon market is expected to expand dramatically as governments and corporations accelerate decarbonization strategies. Analysts estimate that international carbon markets could grow into a multi-trillion-dollar global asset class over the coming decades as Article 6 mechanisms are implemented worldwide.

Through this transaction, TGI Solar Power Group (OTC: TSPG) will gain access to a scalable climate-technology platform capable of generating recurring revenue through registry licensing and transaction fees tied to carbon credit issuance and trading.

Under the planned business model, the platform is expected to generate software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenues tied to national carbon credit activity, creating a recurring revenue stream linked to sovereign climate programs and long-term government infrastructure contracts.

"We are not simply acquiring software - we are acquiring a gateway into the sovereign carbon economy," said a spokesperson for TGI Solar Power Group. "XGC's technology provides the digital infrastructure countries require to participate in the rapidly emerging global carbon markets."

The Technology Stack: AI, Blockchain, and Enterprise Governance

XGC's national carbon registry infrastructure integrates three core technology layers designed to solve the historic trust and verification challenges that have limited carbon markets.

Sovereign AI (GeoAI Verification)

Proprietary GeoAI technology uses multispectral satellite imagery, remote sensing, and machine learning to verify carbon sequestration projects in near real time, replacing slow and manual auditing processes.

Blockchain Settlement Infrastructure

Each verified metric ton of carbon is tokenized on an immutable distributed ledger, enabling transparent lifecycle tracking of carbon credits while eliminating double counting across markets.

Enterprise Financial Governance (ERP Layer)

A built-in financial governance system automates compliance, royalty distribution, and transaction auditing, enabling transparent allocation of revenues to host nations and project stakeholders.

Together, these technologies create a secure digital infrastructure for sovereign carbon markets, allowing governments to operate national registries with the same level of integrity used in financial systems.

Intellectual Property Protection

XGC also announced that its integrated registry architecture - combining GeoAI verification, blockchain settlement, and enterprise financial governance - is currently being submitted for international patent protection.

The company has received a formal legal opinion supporting the patentability of its sovereign carbon registry framework and associated verification technologies.

The patent filings are expected to cover innovations related to:

AI-driven carbon measurement and verification

tokenized carbon credit issuance and lifecycle tracking

automated sovereign royalty distribution systems

secure carbon registry architecture for national governments

These protections are intended to establish a durable intellectual property position around the emerging infrastructure layer required for sovereign carbon markets.

Global Deployment Strategy

Following completion of due diligence and execution of definitive agreements, the companies plan to deploy the platform across several high-impact jurisdictions.

Initial focus markets include national carbon registry deployments across Africa, Central Asia, and Latin America, regions where governments are actively preparing to participate in Article 6 carbon markets.

Under the terms of the LOI, the parties will enter a 90-day due diligence period during which technical, financial, and legal evaluations will be completed. During this period, a beta version of the national carbon registry platform will be prepared for testing with partner governments.

Leadership and Governance

Under the proposed agreement, Daniel Brody, Founder and CEO of XGC Corp, is expected to assume a leadership role in the new subsidiary and join the board of directors of TGI Solar Power Group or the newly formed subsidiary following closing.

"Joining forces with TGI allows us to accelerate deployment of sovereign carbon infrastructure at a critical moment for global climate policy," said Daniel Brody. "Our mission is to ensure countries can manage environmental assets with the same transparency and financial discipline used in modern capital markets."

About XGC Corp

XGC Corp develops national-grade carbon registry infrastructure combining artificial intelligence, blockchain, and enterprise financial governance into a unified digital platform. The company's technology enables governments and institutions to verify, tokenize, and manage carbon assets with transparency and regulatory integrity.

Learn more at https://xgccorp.com

About TGI Solar Power Group

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc. (OTC: TSPG) is a diversified holding company focused on renewable energy, sustainable infrastructure, and emerging technologies supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Learn more at https://tgipower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the anticipated acquisition, technology deployment, revenue potential, and market opportunities related to global carbon markets. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties including regulatory developments, completion of due diligence, and market adoption of national carbon registry infrastructure.

