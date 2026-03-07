Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals to Ship Titac Drill Core for Metallurgical Testing to Evaluate Titanium Dioxide Extraction Potential

Company Also Announces Renewal of IR Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 6, 2026 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") announces that it plans to ship selected diamond drill core from its Titac Project in Minnesota to a Canadian laboratory to conduct metallurgical testing focused on evaluating potential extraction pathways for titanium dioxide (TiO2) from ilmenite mineralization using the chloride process.

The Company is currently conducting a diamond drilling program at the Titac deposit designed to test copper mineralization associated with oxide ultramafic intrusions within the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex. While drill testing for copper, the Company will also utilize recovered drill core to advance its understanding of the metallurgical characteristics of ilmenite-hosted titanium mineralization present at the Titac.

The Titac deposit forms part of the Company's broader South Contact District property package, which hosts mineralization containing copper, nickel, titanium, vanadium and other critical minerals within Minnesota's Duluth Complex. Please see the Company's technical report dated September 18, 2024, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca for more information. The Company notes that the Titac deposit includes inferred mineral resources.

Inferred mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and as to whether they can be mined economically. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of the inferred mineral resources will ever be upgraded to a higher category. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Importance of the Metallurgical Program

Evaluating titanium extraction potential

The Titac deposit is hosted in an Oxide Ultramafic Intrusion which contains an average grade of 15% TiO2 and low grade (0.3-0.4%) copper over long intervals making the deposit appealing as a multi-commodity asset1. However, a critical component of the value at Titac is the understanding how the metals can be extracted from the host rock. Metallurgical testing is expected to provide important data regarding the recoverability of TiO2 from ilmenite mineralization at Titac, representing a key step in evaluating the potential economic viability of the deposit.

Advancing a multi-commodity development concept

Titac hosts both titanium dioxide and copper mineralization. Understanding the processing characteristics of titanium-bearing material while drilling for copper may help define opportunities for potential co-product value.

Supporting future technical studies

Metallurgical results are expected to provide important inputs for future resource evaluation and engineering studies as the Company advances technical work across the South Contact District.

IR Renewal

The Company also announces, further to its news release dated January 13, 2026, that it has renewed, with immediate effect, the term of its engagement of MCS Market Communication Service GmbH (business address: Saarlandstraße 28 58511 Lüdenscheid, Germany, email: info@mcsmarket.de; telephone: +491772481220; and website: www.mcsmarket.de) ("MCS") for the continued provision of a range of online marketing services, including campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to run until June 1, 2026, or budget exhaustion. The Company has paid MCS EUR 372,000 for the renewed term (for aggregate compensation, including the last term, of EUR 744,000 (equivalent to approximately CAD 1,179,240, based on the Bank of Canada exchange rate posted today)). Compensation for the Services is fixed and not tied to market performance, and no securities have been provided to MCS or its principals as compensation. The Services will be executed via digital channels, including Google Ads and native advertising.

Qualified Person

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist at Green Bridge Metals, is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently-filed technical report, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring critical mineral rich assets and advancing exploration projects along the South Contact District of the Duluth Complex, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The Company is focused on copper, nickel and titanium systems in a stable, mining-friendly jurisdiction with existing infrastructure and a skilled workforce.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's investor awareness activities, exploration activities, future studies, and the advancement of its mineral projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, and opinions as of the date of this news release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks related to exploration, permitting, regulatory approvals, market conditions, commodity prices, and the availability of financing.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

1 Dufresne, M.B., et al. 2024. "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA". Apex Geoscience Ltd. Edmonton, AB, Canada. Green Bridge Metals Corp. September 18, 2024 SOURCE: Green Bridge Metals Corporation

