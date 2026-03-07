Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. has announced the launch of its newly redesigned company website, along with the expansion of its accepted materials to include electronic scrap, commonly known as E-scrap. The announcement marks a clear step forward for the company as it adapts to the changing needs of commercial and industrial clients throughout Chicago and the Midwest.

The decision to begin accepting electronic scrap reflects ongoing shifts in how businesses manage outdated equipment. As companies replace computers, printers, servers, and other electronic devices more frequently, the volume of electronic waste has steadily increased. At the same time, environmental regulations and data security considerations have made proper disposal more important than ever. By formally expanding into Commercial & Industrial E-Scrap Recycling in Chicago & the Midwest, Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. is responding to these developments with a structured and responsible approach.





The company confirms that the addition of E-scrap acceptance follows internal planning and operational preparation. Electronic materials now accepted include motherboards, CPUs, printers, and other mixed electronic components generated by commercial and industrial facilities. The expansion allows businesses to consolidate more of their recyclable materials through a single provider while ensuring that electronic waste is handled in accordance with established standards.

Alongside this operational update, Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. has launched a new website intended to improve clarity and accessibility for users. The updated platform offers streamlined navigation and clearer descriptions of accepted materials, processes, and contact procedures. As more organizations conduct research online before initiating service relationships, the company recognized the need for a digital presence that reflects the same structure and transparency found in its daily operations.





Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. has launched a new website and expanded its operations to now accept E-scrap



The website also serves as an educational resource, addressing topics such as E-Scrap Recycling for Businesses: How to Recover Value from Electronic Waste. By providing straightforward information, the company aims to support facility managers, contractors, and operational teams as they evaluate disposal options and compliance requirements.

Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. states that the website launch and E-scrap expansion represent continued investment in infrastructure and service capacity. As material streams and regulatory expectations evolve, the company intends to adapt its systems accordingly while maintaining clear communication with its commercial and industrial partners.

About Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc.

Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. is a Chicago-based commercial and industrial scrap metal recycling company serving clients throughout Illinois and the Midwest. The company manages ferrous and non-ferrous metal recycling and now accepts electronic scrap generated by business operations. Greenway Metal Recycling, Inc. focuses on responsible material recovery and structured processes that support environmental compliance and operational efficiency.

