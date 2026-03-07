Madison, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm announced today that it has been selected for a Tier 2 ranking in Commercial Litigation for the metro area of Madison, Wisconsin, region by the 2025 edition of Best Law Firms, a respected recognition program that evaluates law firms based on professional excellence, client feedback, and peer review.

The Best Law Firms rankings are determined through a rigorous evaluation process that includes client and professional reference surveys, feedback from industry leaders, and assessments from fellow attorneys. The methodology evaluates firms on factors such as experience, responsiveness, understanding of client needs, cost-effectiveness, and overall quality of legal service. This multi-faceted approach ensures that recognized firms demonstrate consistent excellence across all aspects of their practice.





"We are honored to receive this recognition from Best Law Firms," said Will Pemberton, founder of Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm. "This award reflects our team's commitment to fighting for the rights of injured individuals and families throughout Wisconsin. We built this firm on the belief that insurance companies should not be allowed to minimize or deny legitimate claims, and every day, we work to hold them accountable. This recognition validates the hard work and dedication of our entire team."

Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm has built a reputation for handling complex legal matters across Wisconsin. With offices in Madison, Baraboo, and Eau Claire, the firm represents clients in a range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, truck and motorcycle accidents, slip-and-fall incidents, premises liability matters, catastrophic injury cases, and wrongful death claims.

The firm's client-centered approach, referred to internally as "The Pemberton Promise," emphasizes individualized attention and thorough legal representation for clients navigating the aftermath of serious injuries. This philosophy has contributed to the firm's standing within both the legal community and the regions it serves.

Will Pemberton, the firm's founder and CEO, brings extensive experience in personal injury litigation. His professional recognitions include selection to the National Trial Lawyers' Top 100 Trial Lawyers list and inclusion by Super Lawyers for 10 consecutive years, placing him among the top five percent of attorneys nationwide. The firm's legal team includes attorneys with experience in complex personal injury and commercial litigation matters.

The Best Law Firms recognition program, published annually, assists individuals and organizations in identifying law firms that demonstrate sustained excellence within their practice areas. Firms are evaluated on legal capability, client service, ethical standards, and professional reputation. A Tier 2 designation in Commercial Litigation reflects consistent performance and positive feedback from both clients and professional peers.

Additional information about Pemberton Personal Injury Law Firm and its professional background is available on their website.

