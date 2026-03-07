Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S58) ("Eureka Lithium" or "Eureka" or the "Company") announces that it has allowed to lapse approximately 1094 mineral claims comprising the Raglan West project, approximately 550 mineral claims comprising the Raglan South project and approximately 1601 mineral claims comprising the New Leaf project (collectively making up the "Nunavik Projects"). Accordingly, at this time, the Company retains approximately 158 claims ("Remaining Claims") relating to the Nunavik projects. The Company notes that the cost of renewing the lapsed mineral claims would have been approximately $680,570. The Company further notes that it is actively considering whether or not to renew the Remaining Claims, at a cost of $26,544.

The Company recently acquired (please see news release dated January 28 and February 26, 2026) a 100% interest in the Cabin Lake Silver-Gold-Zinc-Lead Project located in the Omineca Mining District of British Columbia and a 100% interest in the Tyee Titanium-Vanadium Project, located within th Havre-St-Pierre region of Quebec.

