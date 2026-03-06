NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE", the "Exchange") announced today that the staff of NYSE Regulation has determined to commence proceedings to delist the two securities enumerated below ("Securities") of Allurion Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") from the NYSE. NYSE Regulation reached its decision to commence proceedings to delist the Company's Securities pursuant to Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual because the Company had fallen below the NYSE's continued listing standard requiring listed companies to maintain an average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading day period of at least $15,000,000. Trading in the Company's Securities will be suspended immediately.Symbol / DescriptionALUR / Common stock, par value $0.0001 per shareALUR WS Warrants to purchase 0.056818 shares of common stock, each at an exercise price of $202.50 per share of common stockThe Exchange previously announced on March 2, 2026 that the Company was no longer suitable for listing pursuant to Section 802.02 of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual as the Company was unable to demonstrate that it had regained compliance with the applicable listing standard in Section 802.01B of the NYSE's Listed Company Manual by the expiration of the maximum plan period.The Company has a right to a review of these determinations by a Committee of the Board of Directors of the Exchange. The NYSE will apply to the Securities and Exchange Commission to delist the Company's Securities upon completion of all applicable procedures, including any appeal by the Company of the NYSE Regulation staff's decisions.ContactsCompany Contacts:Investor Contactinvestors@allurion.comNYSE Contact:NYSE CommunicationsPublicRelations-NYSE@ice.com

