07.03.2026 09:36 Uhr
Superteam Wheels Enters Three-Year Strategic Partnership with GCN Italia, Further Expanding European Market Presence

MILAN, March 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Superteam Wheels, a leading Chinese manufacturer of carbon fiber bicycle wheelsets, today announced a three-year in-depth strategic partnership with GCN Italia, the Italian channel of the world-renowned cycling media Global Cycling Network (GCN). Following the successful collaborations with GCN's French and Spanish channels in 2025, this partnership marks another key step for Superteam Wheels in expanding its European market footprint. Currently, the brand has established cooperation with three major GCN channels: French, Spanish and Italian, solidifying its presence in core European markets and further advancing the brand's global layout in Southern Europe.


Through this partnership, Superteam Wheels will leverage GCN Italia's strong local influence across major global social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to launch full-platform brand promotion and co-created content initiatives. The two parties will jointly create diverse range of original content, including professional product reviews of carbon fiber wheelsets for road and gravel bikes, local real-world riding experiences, and in-depth analysis of core carbon fiber technologies. Tailored to the perspectives and needs of Italian cycling enthusiasts, the content will showcase the brand's technological strength and product value, while further inspiring passion for cycling among enthusiasts in Southern Europe and around the world.

Chris Zeng, Overseas Business Manager of Superteam Wheels, stated:

"Italy is the heart of global cycling, with profound heritage and discerning enthusiasts. GCN Italia is our key bridge to connect Superteam's Chinese carbon fiber expertise with local riders. Building on our 2025 partnerships with GCN France and Spain, this collaboration further strengthens our presence across Europe. We are committed to delivering high-performance, cost-effective wheelsets, enabling more cyclists to experience the exceptional performance of our carbon fiber technology and become part of the European cycling story. "

Dario Esposito, Business Director International for GCN Italia, stated:

"I hope this solution is appreciated by both parties and that we can expand our valuable partnership to GCN Italia. "

About Superteam Wheels

Founded in 2015, Superteam Wheels specializes in the R&D and manufacturing of high-performance, cost-effective carbon fiber wheelsets for road bicycles. With superior product quality, continuous innovation, and deep manufacturing expertise, the company has earned the trust of cyclists worldwide. Committed to advancing the cycling industry, Superteam Wheels continues to develop lighter, stronger, and more reliable carbon fiber technologies to deliver an exceptional riding experience for global users.

For more information, please visit: https://superteamwheels.com/


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927816/406e2629a2240e552cd8af7ed376b3ce.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2927817/ffa9a36938349ff2cd88177a7e582296.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/superteam-wheels-enters-three-year-strategic-partnership-with-gcn-italia-further-expanding-european-market-presence-302706537.html

