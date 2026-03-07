Huangshan, one of China's most iconic scenic destinations, drew significant attention at this year's ITB by presenting a compelling fusion of traditional Chinese culture and cutting-edge artificial intelligence under the slogan "The world of Huangshan is for the world."

Located in eastern China's Anhui Province, Huangshan is famed for its "Five Natural Wonders" fantastic pines, grotesque rocks, sea of clouds, hot spring and winter snow. The mountain is widely regarded as one of China's greatest mountain landscapes. It is also a rare natural heritage site that simultaneously holds multiple international designations, including UNESCO World Cultural and Natural Heritage status, a UNESCO Global Geopark and a World Biosphere Reserve.

At ITB, the Huangshan exhibition stand stood out with its distinctive Huizhou-style architectural elements, featuring white walls, black tiles and the signature horse-head gables seen in traditional Anhui villages. Visitors were also drawn to displays of cultural artifacts rooted in the region, including traditional fish lanterns, the "Four Treasures of the Study" brush, ink, paper and inkstone and tea culture demonstrations.

These elements reflect the heritage of Huizhou culture, a regional tradition that flourished for centuries through commerce, scholarship and distinctive architecture, leaving a profound imprint on Chinese cultural history.

Alongside the traditional displays, Huangshan Tourism Development Co., Ltd. (HSTD), the operator of Huangshan, introduced a newly developed AI tourism assistant, demonstrating how advanced technology can enhance the travel experience. The intelligent assistant is designed to help visitors create personalized itineraries, recommend attractions and provide cultural introductions, acting as a digital travel companion.

Live demonstrations attracted considerable interest from international visitors, many of whom viewed the AI tool as a practical solution for navigating destinations and accessing travel information.

This year marks the seventh consecutive year that Huangshan Tourism has participated in ITB Berlin, highlighting its continued efforts to expand visibility in international markets.

Industry partners also expressed growing interest in cooperation. Mark Salmon of National Geographic UK noted that China's recent visa-free policies for several European countries could encourage more visitors to explore the country, adding that Huangshan's unique landscapes and cultural heritage make it an especially attractive destination.

Celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2026, ITB Berlin remains the world's leading travel trade show, bringing together nearly 6,000 exhibitors from more than 160 countries and regions.

