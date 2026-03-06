Anzeige
WKN: 865628 | ISIN: US7391281067
Tradegate
06.03.26 | 14:43
425,00 Euro
+2,07 % +8,60
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
06.03.2026
Powell Industries, Inc.: Powell Industries Announces Three-For-One Stock Split

HOUSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: POWL) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a three-for-one forward stock split of the Company's common stock. The Board of Directors also approved a proportionate increase in the number of authorized shares of common stock to accommodate the stock split. The split will be effected through an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. Each shareholder of record as of the close of trading on March 20, 2026 (the "record date") will receive, after the close of trading on April 2, 2026, two additional shares for every one share held on the record date. Subject to final approval by the Nasdaq, trading is expected to begin on a split-adjusted basis at market open on April 6, 2026.

Brett A. Cope, Powell's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Our Board's decision to approve this stock split reflects our continued strong performance and confidence in our growth outlook. We believe that the split will improve accessibility to our stock for both current and prospective investors, as well as support liquidity in our shares."

The Company expects that the stock split will increase the number of shares of the Company's outstanding common stock from approximately 12.1 million shares to approximately 36.4 million shares. As a result of the stock split, proportionate adjustments will be made to the number of shares of the Company's common stock underlying the Company's outstanding stock awards, the number of shares issuable under the Company's equity incentive plans and other existing agreements and the Company's common stock dividend. The Company anticipates filing a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission after the effective date to report an amendment to the Company's Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation effecting the stock split and reflecting a proportionate adjustment to the total number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock.

About Powell Industries
Powell Industries, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, designs, manufactures and services custom-engineered equipment and systems that distribute, control and monitor the flow of electrical energy and provide protection to motors, transformers and other electrically powered equipment. Powell Industries, Inc. primarily serves the oil and gas and petrochemical markets, the electric utility market, and commercial and other industrial markets. Beyond these major markets, we also provide products and services to the light rail traction power market and other markets that include universities and government entities. We are continuously developing new channels to electrical markets through original equipment manufacturers and distribution market channels. For more information, please visit powellind.com.

Contacts: Michael W. Metcalf, CFO
Powell Industries, Inc.
713-947-4422
Robert Winters or Ryan Coleman
Alpha IR Group
POWL@alpha-ir.com
312-445-2870

Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
