Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unglaubliche News: Nasdaq-Smallcap - Diese KI erkennt, was kein Labor sehen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7B2 | ISIN: KYG6096M1226 | Ticker-Symbol: A1V0
NASDAQ
05.03.26 | 15:53
0,826 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APTORUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.03.2026 22:36 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aptorum Group Ltd: Aptorum Group Limited Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

Hong Kong, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM), a leading Biotechnology company, today announced that it has received a notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC dated March 5, 2026 regarding non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of $1 per share, as per Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The notification does not immediately affect the listing or trading of the company's shares on Nasdaq. Aptorum Group Limited has been granted a 180-calendar-day grace period, until September 1, 2026, to regain compliance with the noted listing requirement.

During this period, Aptorum Group Limited intends to evaluate all available options to restore compliance, including, if necessary, a reverse stock split. The company is committed to maintaining its Nasdaq listing and will take all reasonable measures to achieve compliance within the stipulated time frame.

About Aptorum Group Limited

Aptorum Group Limited is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of therapeutic assets to treat diseases with unmet medical needs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements reflect the company's current expectations and projections about future events and are based on assumptions. Actual results may differ materially from those projected.

For further information, please contact: investor.relations@aptorumgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.