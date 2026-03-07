AIM ImmunoTech Inc.: AIM ImmunoTech Announces Closing of its Rights Offering

OCALA, Fla., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. ("AIM" or the "Company"), an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer - a lethal and unmet global health problem - announced today the closing of its previously announced rights offering (the "Rights Offering"). The Rights Offering resulted in total subscriptions of approximately $1.8 million.

Each right entitled the holder to purchase one unit ("Unit"), at a subscription price of $1,000 per Unit, consisting of one share of the Company's Series G Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Preferred Stock"), and 2,000 Class G Common Stock Purchase Warrants to purchase the Company's Common Stock (the "Warrants").

Maxim Group LLC acted as dealer-manager for the Rights Offering.

The Company's registration statement on Form S-1 (Registration No. 333-292085) was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 10, 2026, as modified by the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on February 27, 2026. The prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the Rights Offering has been filed with the SEC as a part of the registration statement and is available on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of its lead product, Ampligen® (rintatolimod), for the treatment of late-stage pancreatic cancer, a lethal and unmet global health problem. Ampligen is a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator that has shown broad-spectrum activity in clinical trials.

Forward Looking Statements



Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among other things, for those statements, the Company claims the protection of safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements set forth in the press release speak only as of the date of the press release. The Company does not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. The Company is in various stages of seeking to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of multiple types of viral diseases, cancers, and immune-deficiency disorders and disclosures in the Company's reports filed with the SEC on its website and in its press releases set forth its current and anticipated future activities. These activities are subject to change for a number of reasons. Significant additional testing and trials will be required to determine whether Ampligen® will be effective in the treatment of these conditions. Results obtained in animal models do not necessarily predict results in humans. Human clinical trials will be necessary to prove whether or not Ampligen® will be efficacious in humans. No assurance can be given as to whether current or planned clinical trials will be successful or yield favorable data and the trials are subject to many factors including lack of regulatory approval(s), lack of study drug, or a change in priorities at the institutions sponsoring other trials. Even if these clinical trials are initiated, the Company cannot assure that the clinical studies will be successful or yield any useful data or require additional funding. Among the studies are clinical trials that provide only preliminary data with a small number of subjects, and no assurance can be given that the findings in these studies will prove true or that the study or studies will yield favorable results. No assurance can be given that future studies will not result in findings that are different from those reported in the studies referenced in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, on the Company's website and in its press releases. Operating in foreign countries carries with it a number of risks, including potential difficulties in enforcing intellectual property rights. The Company cannot assure that its potential foreign operations will not be adversely affected by these risks.

Please review the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's latest annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and the registration statement. Its filings are available at www.aimimmuno.com. The information found on the Company's website is not incorporated by reference herein and is included for reference purposes only.



