GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes: Brazilian Airline GOL announces direct Rio-New York route, expanding International operations

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for Brazilian aviation, GOL Linhas Aéreas has officially announced the launch of its first-ever long-haul route, signaling a robust new phase in the airline's international expansion strategy. Starting on July 8, 2026, the carrier will begin operating direct, non-stop flights connecting RIOgaleão - Tom Jobim International Airport (GIG) in Rio de Janeiro to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City. This highly anticipated service will feature three weekly frequencies and was developed through a strategic partnership with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

This major operational milestone follows the company's recent strategic decision to incorporate wide-body aircraft into its growing fleet, enabling the airline to cover longer distances and offer enhanced comfort for intercontinental travel. GOL's commitment to the city of Rio de Janeiro is substantial. The airline has made expressive investments totaling approximately US$ 1.2 billion in local assets. Currently, GOL operates more than 30 domestic and international routes originating from Rio de Janeiro. These operations play a crucial role in the local economy, significantly contributing to the generation of highly qualified jobs and driving broad economic benefits.

By establishing a direct link between two of the most vital tourism and business hubs in South and North America, GOL is successfully solidifying its strategy for overseas growth. This connection opens up a wide array of new options and opportunities for customers throughout the entire continent.

The exciting news was formally revealed during a high-profile press event held on March 6 at RIOgaleão. The ceremony featured the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, Vice Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere, ABRA's CEO Adrian Neuhauser, GOL's CEO Celso Ferrer, alongside various other authorities.

Tickets between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and New York (JFK) are now available on GOL's website and app.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes