Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 07.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Unglaubliche News: Nasdaq-Smallcap - Diese KI erkennt, was kein Labor sehen kann!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AE3E | ISIN: US38045R2067 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
GOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES SA ADR Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 23:59 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes: Brazilian Airline GOL announces direct Rio-New York route, expanding International operations

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark move for Brazilian aviation, GOL Linhas Aéreas has officially announced the launch of its first-ever long-haul route, signaling a robust new phase in the airline's international expansion strategy. Starting on July 8, 2026, the carrier will begin operating direct, non-stop flights connecting RIOgaleão - Tom Jobim International Airport (GIG) in Rio de Janeiro to John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York City. This highly anticipated service will feature three weekly frequencies and was developed through a strategic partnership with the Rio de Janeiro City Hall.

This major operational milestone follows the company's recent strategic decision to incorporate wide-body aircraft into its growing fleet, enabling the airline to cover longer distances and offer enhanced comfort for intercontinental travel. GOL's commitment to the city of Rio de Janeiro is substantial. The airline has made expressive investments totaling approximately US$ 1.2 billion in local assets. Currently, GOL operates more than 30 domestic and international routes originating from Rio de Janeiro. These operations play a crucial role in the local economy, significantly contributing to the generation of highly qualified jobs and driving broad economic benefits.

By establishing a direct link between two of the most vital tourism and business hubs in South and North America, GOL is successfully solidifying its strategy for overseas growth. This connection opens up a wide array of new options and opportunities for customers throughout the entire continent.

The exciting news was formally revealed during a high-profile press event held on March 6 at RIOgaleão. The ceremony featured the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Rio Mayor Eduardo Paes, Vice Mayor Eduardo Cavaliere, ABRA's CEO Adrian Neuhauser, GOL's CEO Celso Ferrer, alongside various other authorities.

Tickets between Rio de Janeiro (GIG) and New York (JFK) are now available on GOL's website and app.

SOURCE GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.