Samstag, 07.03.2026
Unglaubliche News: Nasdaq-Smallcap - Diese KI erkennt, was kein Labor sehen kann!
ACCESS Newswire
07.03.2026 12:26 Uhr
dipylonmedical: Dipylon Medical Expands Access to Clinical Microbiology Equipment for Modern Diagnostic Laboratories

Expanding access to advanced PCR thermocyclers, DNA & RNA purification systems, and hematology analyzers for modern clinical laboratories

SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2026 / Dipylon Medical, a specialized provider of laboratory and diagnostic technologies, today announced the expansion of its portfolio of clinical microbiology and molecular diagnostic equipment, supporting laboratories, hospitals, and research institutions with advanced tools for infectious disease detection and biomedical research.

The expansion reflects growing global demand for molecular diagnostics, microbiology testing, and automated laboratory workflows, as healthcare systems increasingly rely on precision testing to detect pathogens, monitor outbreaks, and guide treatment decisions.

Clinical microbiology technologies-including PCR thermocyclers, DNA and RNA purification systems, and hematology analyzers-play a central role in modern laboratory diagnostics, enabling faster and more accurate identification of microorganisms and antimicrobial resistance.

"Laboratory diagnostics is entering a new era driven by automation, molecular biology, and high-throughput testing," said CEO, Kimberly Steckler "Our mission is to help laboratories access reliable, high-performance equipment that supports accurate diagnostics and improved patient care."

Growing Importance of Clinical Microbiology Technologies

Recent developments in the diagnostics industry highlight the strategic importance of microbiology testing and molecular diagnostics. In one notable example, Beckman Coulter announced an agreement to acquire the clinical microbiology business of Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, including its MicroScan systems used for microbial identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing.

These systems help laboratories identify microorganisms and determine antibiotic sensitivity, providing clinicians with critical information for managing infectious diseases and combating antimicrobial resistance.

Industry consolidation and investment in microbiology technologies reflect the expanding role of laboratory diagnostics in modern healthcare.

Advanced Diagnostic Equipment for Modern Laboratories

Dipylon Medical supplies a wide range of laboratory technologies designed for clinical microbiology, molecular biology, and diagnostic research, including:

  1. PCR Thermocyclers for DNA amplification and pathogen detection

  2. DNA & RNA Purification Systems for molecular research and sequencing preparation

  3. Hematology Analyzers for automated blood analysis

  4. Supporting modern laboratories with clinical chemistry analyzers.

  5. Expanding access to PCR thermocycler for modern diagnostic laboratories.

These systems are used across hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, biotechnology research facilities, and pharmaceutical companies.

Supporting the Future of Molecular Diagnostics

Advances in molecular diagnostics are transforming the way laboratories detect and monitor infectious diseases. Technologies such as PCR testing and automated nucleic acid purification have become essential tools in identifying viral, bacterial, and genetic conditions.

As global healthcare systems continue to prioritize early detection and precision medicine, laboratories are investing in equipment that can deliver fast turnaround times, high accuracy, and scalable testing capacity.

Dipylon Medical aims to support this transformation by providing access to trusted diagnostic technologies and laboratory equipment from leading manufacturers.

"Reliable laboratory equipment is the foundation of accurate diagnostics," the company added. "By supplying advanced microbiology and molecular biology systems, we help laboratories deliver faster results and better outcomes for patients."

About Dipylon Medical

Dipylon Medical is a supplier of clinical microbiology and laboratory diagnostic equipment, serving hospitals, research laboratories, and healthcare institutions worldwide. The company specializes in technologies for molecular biology, microbiology testing, and automated laboratory workflows, including PCR thermocyclers, DNA and RNA purification systems, and hematology analyzers.

Through its global network and industry expertise, Dipylon Medical supports laboratories with reliable diagnostic solutions that enhance research, clinical testing, and patient care.

Learn more:
https://dipylonmedical.com/about/

Media Contact

Kim Lee
Public Relation Manager
Dipylon Medical
+1812-768-6999
Email: sales@dipylonmedical.com
Website: https://dipylonmedical.com/

SOURCE: Dipylon Medical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/dipylon-medical-expands-access-to-clinical-microbiology-equipment-for-1144950

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
