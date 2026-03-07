Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2026) - Just three months after launch, the Pinion application has already secured partnerships with scholastic institutions, athletic organizations, and federations worldwide. Rapid user growth has been driven by its no-fee model, which eliminates traditional pay-to-play barriers and creates exposure for historically overlooked talent regardless of socioeconomic status. The platform already includes highly qualified students from over twenty-eight countries, showcasing experience across more than fifty sports, esports, creative arts, and a plethora of other categories and interests.





Pinion is the brainchild of veteran college basketball coach Scott Spinelli. Throughout his career, Spinelli traveled the world in search of overlooked basketball talent. What he discovered, however, was that basketball represented only a fraction of the opportunity gap, especially in underdeveloped areas.

The platform currently has over thirty scouts working globally. While not even three months into its release, it has already attracted user growth from twenty-eight countries and counting, giving young people a way to promote their portfolio with their academic background and personal story front and center.

"Although I have a strong basketball background, being a coach makes you learn a lot about yourself when it comes to being a leader," says Spinelli. "Helping students with diverse talents fulfill their dreams was my goal as a coach, but I thought to myself, why not take it outside the realm of just basketball. I wanted to build a platform that could identify these individuals while simultaneously assisting institutions and companies in their search for global talent." Spinelli is the father of three college-aged children. Understanding a young person's path not just from a coach's lens but also from a parent's perspective was a key factor in how Pinion was developed.

Leveraging decades of coaching and recruiting experience, Spinelli assembled a leadership team that includes his cousin, Brian Allain, as well as a group of skilled engineers and executives, united with the common goal of helping as many people achieve their dreams as possible. After four years of development, the team launched a sophisticated platform featuring an advanced school database, integrated messaging, pipeline management tools, and recruiting analytics.

Today, Pinion is emerging as one of the most innovative products in the recruitment space. Colleges and Preparatory Schools can now discover talent beyond traditional pipelines. Students can gain access to opportunities regardless of geography or socioeconomic status, eliminating the pay-to-play model businesses have used for decades.

"We are just beginning, and there's a lot more to come," Spinelli adds. "Opportunity should not be defined by a family's resources, geography, or some ranking system, but rather by an individual's talent and drive to accomplish their goals. As someone who's been blessed to coach at every level of basketball, there really is no exact recruiting science. Pinion is built to encompass an individual's entire story, giving credence to their work ethic, determination, and character, all of which can't be measured on a stat sheet."

