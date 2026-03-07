Kansas City, Missouri--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2026) - Box Genie, a U.S.-based leader in custom corrugated packaging solutions, today announced an expanded strategic focus on the promotional products industry, with dedicated custom boxes and custom mailer boxes tailored specifically for ASI, PPAI, and SAGE members.

Box Genie Expands Into Promotional Products Industry with Dedicated Packaging Solutions



This initiative positions Box Genie's packaging solutions as a strategic branding tool for distributors and suppliers seeking elevated presentation for corporate gifting, event marketing, and promotional campaigns. By aligning more closely with the promotional products space, Box Genie aims to simplify sourcing and production of custom mailer boxes built to exact specifications for items such as branded apparel, tech accessories, drinkware, and specialty gifts.

Produced entirely in the United States, Box Genie's custom boxes feature sustainable materials, water-based inks, and multiple print methods, including flexographic, lithographic, and digital printing. The company's structural design team and custom product inserts ensure a precise fit and a premium unboxing experience, both critical in promotional marketing where presentation directly impacts perceived value.

"Promotional products are no longer just giveaways; they're brand moments," said Sean Doherty, General Manager at Box Genie. "We're expanding our focus to support ASI, PPAI, and SAGE members with high-quality custom mailer boxes that help their clients stand out and make a lasting impression."

With live U.S.-based support, fast turnaround times, and easy online design tools, Box Genie is making custom boxes more accessible for the corporate gifting and promotional marketing sectors.

Box Genie will be exhibiting at the PPAMidwest's upcoming Spring Product Premiere in Overland Park, KS (March 24) and in St. Charles, MO (March 26).

About Box Genie

Box Genie creates one-of-a-kind, memorable consumer experiences through specialty-made corrugated packaging. Box Genie is a leader in high-quality custom packaging solutions for emerging and established brands with production fulfillment of 10-12 business days or less.

