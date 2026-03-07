Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2026) - Korean-inspired skincare brand SeoulCeuticals has launched the Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum, becoming the first company to combine trending cosmetic ingredient Volufiline with Snail Mucin in a single serum formulated at the manufacturer-recommended 5% concentration. The new formula pairs the trending topical plumping ingredient with K-beauty's most trusted hydration staple.

OVERVIEW

Volufiline has emerged as one of the most talked-about skincare ingredients in 2025 and 2026, going viral on TikTok as a non-invasive topical option for consumers seeking plumper-looking skin. The ingredient is already available in standalone concentrates and peptide-paired formulas, but no brand had previously combined it with Snail Mucin, K-beauty's most recognized hydration ingredient.

SeoulCeuticals' Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum fills that gap. The four-ingredient formula pairs 5% Volufiline with Snail Mucin, Centella Asiatica, and Hyaluronic Acid to address volume, repair, barrier support, and hydration in a single step.

SeoulCeuticals is the first skincare brand to combine Volufiline and Snail Mucin in a single serum.

KEY RESULTS

Each ingredient in the Ultra Snail + Volufiline Serum is supported by clinical research:

Volufiline at 5% concentration produced a 2.2% increase in volume after 56 days in clinical testing conducted by SPINCONTROL on behalf of ingredient developer Sederma.

Hyaluronic Acid demonstrated up to a 96% increase in skin hydration and up to a 40% decrease in wrinkle depth after 8 weeks in a 2014 clinical study.

Snail Mucin showed significant improvement in fine lines, crow's feet, and skin luminance after 14 weeks of use in a 25-participant study referenced by the Mayo Clinic.

Centella Asiatica is clinically confirmed to support anti-aging, skin barrier repair, and anti-inflammatory treatment, per published PubMed research.

The global K-beauty market reached $118.28 billion in 2025, with North America accounting for approximately 25% of global market share.

HOW IT WORKS

Volufiline is a patented ingredient developed by Sederma, now part of Croda International. Its active compound, sarsasapogenin, is derived from the root of Anemarrhena asphodeloides, a plant native to China and Mongolia and known in traditional Chinese medicine as Zhi Mu. Sarsasapogenin is a phytosterol that works through a non-hormonal pathway, making it suitable for topical cosmetic use.

Applied topically, sarsasapogenin activates the PPARgamma receptor pathway, the biological switch that governs fat cell maturation. It encourages immature fat cell precursors to develop into mature adipocytes and stimulates those cells to store more lipid, producing a visible volume effect beneath the skin's surface. Sederma's clinical testing used 5% Volufiline, exactly the concentration in SeoulCeuticals' formula.

Snail Mucin provides a complementary layer of benefit. The ingredient is a complex mixture containing hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, glycoproteins, allantoin, and antimicrobial peptides. While Volufiline works at the level of the hypodermis, Snail Mucin supports hydration, cell regeneration, collagen stimulation, and wound healing at the skin's upper layers.

Centella Asiatica rounds out the formula with four active triterpenoid compounds: asiaticoside, asiatic acid, madecassic acid, and madecassoside. These compounds stimulate collagen synthesis, reduce inflammation, and reinforce the skin barrier. Hyaluronic Acid delivers surface hydration and contributes to the formula's lightweight plumping effect.

"The K-beauty movement has consistently introduced the world to new skincare ingredients years before they become mainstream," said Craig Romero, Founder of SeoulCeuticals. "Snail mucin is a perfect example. What once felt unfamiliar has become a global skincare staple. We believe Volufiline represents another exciting step forward in ingredient innovation."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

SeoulCeuticals has published a detailed ingredient guide covering how Volufiline and Snail Mucin work together, the clinical research behind each ingredient, and a full breakdown of the four-ingredient formula.

