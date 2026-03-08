Silicon Valley, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2026) - TuringEra, a global leading provider in edge AI solutions, officially launched its next-generation Edge AI SoC Solution in Silicon Valley today, designed to streamline the development and deployment of intelligent robotics, smart home appliances, and industrial automation systems.

TuringEra's Co-founder Jason Qu

Full-Stack AI Chip Strategy: Empowering the Next-Generation Intelligent Computing Ecosystem

TuringEra has positioned itself as a provider of full-stack AI infrastructure, offering customized solutions from foundational chips, hardware manufacturing to system software development. Its mission is to become a trusted global partner in AI computing infrastructure and drive scalable AI adoption across industries.

Revolutionary Product Portfolio: Meeting Diverse AI Computing Needs

The company introduced a comprehensive product lineup, including:

1. TuringEra Ruixin U100 GPU Inference Chip

24 TOPS single-precision floating-point, 96 TOPS half-precision, and 192 TOPS integer computing power;

32GB HBM2e memory, 150W (TDP) power consumption, and support for 128 concurrent 1080P video decoding streams;

Fully compatible with mainstream AI frameworks like TensorFlow and PyTorch, with support for ECC and virtualization.

2. TuringEra AI Appliance

Fully self-developed from chips to servers, ensuring end-to-end autonomy;

Hardware-software co-optimization for maximum system efficiency;

Designed for complex AI model training and inference scenarios, delivering high-performance computing platforms.

3. Full Series of Storage and Power Management Products

eMMC Storage Chip TLEV-M-E6001: Wide temperature range (-25°C to +85°C), 400MB/s high-speed transfer;

SATA SSD TLEV-M-SSD6000XA: 1.92TB capacity, 560MB/s sequential read speed, and 100µs ultra-low latency;

LDO Power Chip TLEV-P-1010: 1.8µVRMS ultra-low noise, 120dB(@100Hz) high PSRR;

DC-DC Power Module TLEV-P-2010: 3MHz high switching frequency, 22ns minimum on-time.

Seizing the Golden Window, Empowering Diverse Vertical Scenarios

TuringEra's next-gen SoC solution is precisely tailored to key application scenarios including Robotic vacuum, Robotic mower, Drone, Quadruped robot, Industrial robot, Humanoid robot, Integrated unit, Edge LLM (Large Language Model), Cloud-based training and intelligent sensing devices.

TuringEra's Co-founder Jason Qu said: "We are not merely following market trends, but actively shaping the market together with our clients. What we deliver are phased, scenario-specific, and customer-centric solutions. AI infrastructure is already in place, and the market is at a critical juncture for an explosion in application-layer innovation. Our goal is to become a trusted global partner in AI computing infrastructure, driving large-scale adoption of AI across industries."

About TuringEra

TuringEra is a semiconductor company specializing in Edge AI solutions. The company provides hardware-software co-designed platforms that enable efficient, scalable, and secure AI deployment for robotics and smart terminals globally.

Media Contact

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286488

Source: Hmedium