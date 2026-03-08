From system-level software to end-to-end solutions, Aqara demonstrates how intelligent spaces are designed, operated, and scaled.

Aqara, a global leader and pioneer in IoT, today unveiled its cutting-edge innovations in intelligent space technology at Light Building 2026 (Hall 9.0, Booth A50). Aqara's demonstration offers a glimpse into a comprehensive system that offers intelligent lighting control, energy saving, and space security experience for professional usage.

Aqara Showcases Scaling Professional-Grade Infrastructure and Unified Management at Light Building 2026

System-level Intelligent Control

Aqara introduces a centralized system solution designed to streamline the management of building deployments at any scale. Moving beyond individual device control, Aqara offers a unified solution that provides architects, facility managers, and developers with a single interface to oversee lighting, environmental sensing, and energy consumption across entire floors or multiple properties.

Aqara Studio: A flexible, integrated IoT operating system that manages devices with ease, combining zero-code visualization with powerful automation for smart building operations. Designed for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, Aqara Studio supports comprehensive energy management and subsystem control, creating more efficient and sustainable spaces.

DIN Rail Hub AX100M: Engineered for professional distribution box installations, the AX100M focuses on bridging the wireless and wired worlds of modern IoT. It functions as both a Zigbee hub and a Thread Border Router, connecting Aqara devices to the broader Matter ecosystem. It features a dedicated RS485 interface for stable, wired control of Aqara's Modbus devices, supported by dual-band Wi-Fi 6 for flexible connectivity.

DIN Rail Hub GX400M: A high-performance commercial edge computing node tailored for large-scale industrial and building applications. The GX400M is designed for protocol convergence, integrating diverse industry-standard protocols-including BACnet, KNX, Modbus, and Matter-into a single system. Built for high-security environments, it features four RS485 ports, dual network isolation, and expandable local storage for deep B2B customization via Aqara Studio.

Intelligent Lighting Control

At Light Building 2026, Aqara showcases a professional-grade lighting control system designed for modern architectural and commercial environments. Built on spatial adaptability and unified control, the solution bridges human-centric lighting experiences with scalable, system-level infrastructure.

Aqara's lighting portfolio spans both indoor and outdoor applications, covering new products such as Outdoor Permanent Lights, Outdoor String Lights, Floor Lamp, LED Strip T2, and LED Bulb T2 E14. All devices are integrated into a comprehensive system, supporting automation scenes, app-based control, voice commands, and physical switches for flexible deployment across diverse spaces.

With a wide color temperature range from 2000K to 9000K, Aqara lights automatically adjust throughout the day to follow natural daylight rhythms-enhancing focus during work hours and comfort in the evening. A Unified, Future-Proof Control Backbone: Featuring native Matter support alongside Thread and Zigbee, Aqara's lighting system enables seamless interoperability across major Matter-enabled platforms, supporting mixed-device environments and long-term system flexibility.

Featuring native Matter support alongside Thread and Zigbee, Aqara's lighting system enables seamless interoperability across major Matter-enabled platforms, supporting mixed-device environments and long-term system flexibility. Highly Customizable Control System: By integrating with Aqara sensors, wireless switches, wall switches, and automation rules, the system supports a wide range of local and automated control scenarios-allowing lighting behavior to be tailored precisely to different spaces and usage needs.

Complete Security: From Perimeter to Core

Aqara offers a comprehensive security infrastructure designed to protect every layer of a professional space through local intelligence and hardware resilience. This unified system manages the entire security journey-from the moment a user approaches the entrance to the internal monitoring of the facility's assets.

At Light Building 2026, Aqara highlights its latest smart lock solutions as representative security nodes within this unified system.

Smart Lock U500: Designed to address the wide variety of door types and installation scenarios found across global markets, the Aqara Smart Lock U500 series delivers flexibility without complexity. Featuring three exterior lock variants-Gate Lock, Rim Lock, and Glass Door Lock-the U500 series enables secure, modern access control for metal, wooden, iron, and glass doors, all without door modifications or lock body matching. By combining versatile installation options with advanced connectivity and security features, U500 brings Aqara's smart access experience to environments where the existing smart locks often fall short.

Smart Lock U600: Primarily built for the UK market, the Aqara Smart Lock U600 combines a slim, minimalist design with advanced smart home compatibility. U600 supports Apple Home Key, allowing users to unlock their doors seamlessly using an iPhone or Apple Watch. Natively powered by Matter with the Thread protocol, U600 enables fast, reliable integration with leading smart home platforms, offering UK homeowners a future-ready access solution that balances elegant design, everyday convenience, and cross-platform interoperability.

System-Level Energy and Load Management

Aqara delivers a complete, closed-loop climate and energy solution designed to bridge the gap between occupant comfort and rigorous sustainability targets. By integrating environmental sensing with precise regulation-covering radiator heating, floor heating -the system ensures that heating and cooling are dynamically optimized based on real-time spatial needs.

The DIN Rail Module (4 Channels) AW110K: Designed for Stability and precision in smart building automation, the DIN Rail Module (4 Channels) AW110K features reliable communication via RS485 interface with 4 independent dry-contact channels. Beyond the simple control, this model offers precise energy management with Class 1 standard high-precision current metering. The interlock modes help it manage both standard appliances and bidirectional motors, ensuring safe and versatile operation in professional environments.

## About Aqara

As a global leader and pioneer in IoT, Aqara is committed to creating holistic, personalized smart home experiences that are accessible to everyone. We offer one of the widest selections of smart products spanning more than 30 categories, proudly serving over 12 million users across five continents. Designed in-house, our products blend cutting-edge hardware technology, sophisticated software design, and AI capabilities, and have been recognized with more than 300 industry accolades. They are thoughtfully designed to integrate seamlessly with major third-party ecosystems, offering users unparalleled flexibility. Aqara's solutions are tailored to provide the ultimate smart home experience and augment everyday life by making homes smarter, more sustainable, and adaptable to users' evolving needs.

