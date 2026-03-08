WOAHRAE: The Jay Walker Podcast Surges Into Top 1% Globally

Podcaster Jay Walker Solidifies Global Influence with Record-Breaking Audience Growth and Strategic Media Partnerships





BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marking a definitive shift in the digital media hierarchy, WoahRae's 'The Jay Walker Podcast' has officially ascended to the top 1% of all podcasts globally. Dispatched from the entertainment capital of Beverly Hills, this announcement cements the show's status as a premier destination for high-stakes, culturally resonant conversation.

Out of millions of active digital programs, reaching the top 1% is a milestone reserved for an elite tier of content that commands massive scale and deep listener loyalty. For Jay Walker-a powerhouse media executive, producer, and entrepreneur-the ranking is a validation of his "execution-first" philosophy and his commitment to building a legacy-driven media ecosystem.

"We didn't build this platform to follow trends; we built it to set the standard," says Jay Walker, Host and Executive Producer. "Breaking into the top 1% globally is proof that audiences are starving for truth and depth. This isn't just a podcast; it's a vertically integrated media operation, and we are just now hitting our stride."

The podcast is produced by Audio One, the Beverly Hills-based podcast powerhouse, and is distributed by iHeartPodcast. This strategic infrastructure has propelled the show to new heights, delivering a specific kind of intensity that balances accountability with soul.

This achievement comes as Walker continues to scale his master brand, YAJ, a vertically integrated media enterprise focused on the total ownership of intellectual property across film, television, and publishing. By maintaining 100% ownership of his content while leveraging top-tier production and distribution partners, Walker has created a blueprint for the modern media mogul.

The Jay Walker Podcast is available globally on the iHeartRadio app and all major platforms.

About The Jay Walker Podcast

The Jay Walker Podcast is an elite interview series that delivers "hard-hitting but healing" conversations to a global audience. Hosted by media executive Jay Walker, the show features deep-dive sessions with celebrities and industry titans, focusing on leadership, growth, and the pursuit of ownership in an ever-changing culture.

About YAJ

YAJ is a premier media and production company dedicated to the creation and distribution of original intellectual property. With a focus on vertical integration, YAJ operates across film, publishing, and digital broadcast, serving as the parent identity for a new generation of legacy-driven content.

About Audio One

Audio One is a Beverly Hills-based podcast company and production house. Specializing in high-level content creation and talent management, Audio One is the producing partner for The Jay Walker Podcast, operating out of its headquarters on Wilshire Boulevard.

