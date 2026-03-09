

[Hong Kong - March 6, 2026] China Leon Inspection Holding Limited ("Leon Inspection" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; Stock Code: 1586.HK), a renowned international inspection and testing company, has released its profit forecast for the year ended December 31, 2025. In 2025, the global macroeconomic environment remained complex and volatile, with intertwined factors such as trade policy adjustments, geopolitical developments, and exchange rate fluctuations, bringing stronger price volatility and uncertainty to the bulk commodities market. At the same time, the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence technology is profoundly reshaping the global industrial competitive landscape. Facing the challenges of the external environment and the critical juncture of industry transformation, the Group remained undeterred by short-term fluctuations, adhered to a long-term perspective on development, proactively adjusted its strategic pace, and firmly advanced its in-depth global network layout and AI technology empowerment strategy, increasing forward-looking investments in key areas such as talent reserves and technological upgrades.



For the year, the Company is expected to record a year-on-year increase of approximately 4% to 9% in the revenue and a year-on-year decrease of approximately 45% to 55% in the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2025. This performance fluctuation is mainly attributable to the phased impact of strategic investments during the year, which are aimed at laying a solid foundation for the Group's high-quality development and further strengthening its core competitive advantages in the global market.



In-depth Expansion of Global Network, Solidifying the "Global Network + Local Service" Competitive Barrier

During the year, facing a complex international trade environment, the Group leveraged its profound insights into industry trends to intensify its globalization efforts against the trend. The Group accurately seized development opportunities in emerging markets, relying on its outstanding international service capabilities to preemptively expand into strategic regions such as Africa and the Middle East. Its service network extended from major trade ports and hub cities in the Asia-Pacific region to multiple emerging markets. To support the rapid development of overseas business, the Group continued to expand its international talent team, adding 218 overseas employees during the year. As of now, the Group's global workforce totals 3,408, with 82 branches and professional laboratories covering 20 countries.



The ongoing investments in related talent teams and network infrastructure aim to deepen the "Global Network + Local Service" Glocal model, empowering localized efficient services with international resources and building an interconnected and efficient service ecosystem. By continuously tapping into customer value, the Group is accelerating its transformation from a traditional inspection and testing service provider to the most trusted strategic partner for multinational corporations worldwide, striving to occupy a higher ecological position in the global industrial chain.



Reshaping Core Competitiveness with AI, Building an Intelligent-Driven Innovation Ecosystem

Facing the historic opportunity of AI technology reshaping the global industrial landscape, the Group, with a clear strategic positioning, firmly believes it will become a beneficiary of this technological revolution. In 2025, the Group explicitly designated AI as a strategic focus for new technology applications, making significant strategic investments in AI robotics research and application. By building an industry-university-research collaborative innovation platform, it systematically advanced technological R&D and talent system construction, accelerating the development and application of intelligent equipment and digital technologies to build technological barriers for the Group's long-term competitiveness.



As early as the first quarter of the year, the Group achieved important breakthroughs in AI innovative applications. Through its independently developed "Leon AI System", the Group took the lead in achieving deep integration of AI large models with its core energy inspection business, marking the official entry of traditional inspection operations into a new stage of "intelligent-driven" operations. In the field of safe production, the Group actively promoted the R&D and establishment of a safe production intelligent agent platform. This platform integrates IoT, big data analysis, and multimodal AI technologies, with AI as the core support, enabling in-depth analysis of enterprise-specific safety risk characteristics and seamless integration with production and operation systems, significantly enhancing enterprise safety management efficiency.



Technological Closed Loop Formed, Commercialization in Key Scenarios Achieving Results

The Group's technology-intelligent-driven layout has gradually formed a complete closed loop and made systematic progress in key inspection scenarios. Taking ship draft inspection as an example, this process previously relied on manual visual inspection, which was inefficient and posed safety risks. Since 2023, the Group has continuously invested in AI vision and simulation technology R&D, building a complete technology chain from "perception-simulation-verification-optimization", and forming multiple authorized and published patents around waterline fluctuation simulation, automatic water gauge reading, intelligent appraisal systems, and performance evaluation, achieving full-process intelligence from algorithms to equipment.

In coal inspection scenarios, the Group launched an integrated solution of "AI Processing System + Intelligent Sampling Vehicle", significantly improving inspection efficiency and data reliability through the deep integration of intelligent hardware and information processing systems. Currently, the related technologies have achieved commercial application, not only validating the correctness of the technological direction but also further enhancing customer loyalty and market competitiveness, strengthening the Group's determination to continue investing in the intelligent data platform field.



The Group regards its three foundational businesses-coal, oil products, and green bulk commodities-as its core foundation, while prospectively targeting emerging tracks such as new energy, industrial products, and green low-carbon transformation. It actively invests in incubating technology-driven innovative businesses and promotes the deep application of AI in vertical scenarios. Through the organic combination of "consolidating foundational businesses" and "forging a new growth curve", the Group is committed to building a second growth curve that can transcend economic cycles, ensuring sustainable long-term growth.



Mr. Li Xiangli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of China Leon Inspection Holding Limited, stated: "The aforementioned strategic investments in key areas such as talent reserves, technological innovation upgrades, network construction, and incubation of emerging projects will lay a solid foundation for the Group's leap from 'single service' to 'value extension', injecting strong momentum into the long-term sustainable growth of future performance, which aligns with the long-term interests of shareholders. The Group will continue to uphold the 'customer-centric' philosophy, focus on its core business, enhance service capabilities, solidify its development foundation, and further consolidate its leadership position in the energy and bulk commodity inspection and testing industry. At the same time, the Group will firmly empower innovation with AI and reshape competitiveness with technology, striving to become a world-leading TIC (Testing, Inspection, and Certification) service provider and create long-term value for its shareholders."

About China Leon Inspection Holding Limited

China Leon Inspection Holding Limited (stock code: 1586. HK) was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange in 2016. The Company is China's first international leading inspection and testing company listed in Hong Kong, focusing on integrated solutions for climate change and green and low-carbon sustainable development. The Company provides global industry leaders with a wide range of one-stop services in testing, and inspection, as well as technical and consulting services around the clock, focusing on four key areas, namely commodity services, clean energy, environmental protection and climate change, empowering global industry leaders to achieve ecofriendly and low-carbon transformation. The Company continues to strengthen its global network layout, expanding its presence from major trading ports and hub cities in the Asia Pacific region to emerging markets in South America and Africa serves, and comprises 82 branches and professional laboratories globally. ESG-oriented development is a key priority for the Company's "3+X" development strategy. Through the three main implementation dimensions of (1) ESG-Friendly+; (2) ESG+; and (3)ESG+-Focused , we have achieved our ESG development strategies, fulfilled our corporate social responsibility, and contributed to the green and low-carbon transition of the industry.

