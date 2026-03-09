Lobe Sciences Ltd.: Lobe Sciences Announces Appointment of Mr. Mirza Rahimani, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Lobe Sciences Ltd. (Lobe) (CSE:LOBE)(OTCQB:LOBEF)(Frankfurt:LOBE) is a Canadian public biopharmaceutical company incorporated in British Columbia, with principal executive offices in Florida. The Company identifies and advances therapeutic programs addressing significant unmet medical needs. Lobe is pleased to announce the promotion of Mr. Mirza Rahimani to Chief Financial Officer, effective March 2, 2026. Mr. Rahimani has been working with the Company since December 1, 2025, providing financial advisory services to management and the Board of Directors, and is now assuming the role of Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Rahimani is a seasoned finance executive with over fifteen years of experience in accounting, financial reporting, corporate governance, and corporate development. His experience includes supporting early and growth-oriented companies through complex transactions, debt and equity financings, mergers and acquisitions, and ongoing public-company compliance requirements.

Mr. Rahimani has served in senior finance roles across a range of industries including life sciences, mining, and technology, and has extensive experience working with public companies. His background includes advising management teams and boards on financial reporting under IFRS and US GAAP, strengthening internal control frameworks, and supporting corporate development initiatives and strategic transactions. He has held Director and Officer positions with several publicly listed Canadian companies.

Dr. Frederick Sancilio, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented, "We are very pleased to promote Mirza to the position of Chief Financial Officer after working closely with him over the past several months, during which he has served as a financial advisor to both me and the Board. Mirza has already developed a strong understanding of the Company's strategy and operations. He brings extensive experience in public-company financial reporting, corporate governance and corporate development, and his background supporting growth-oriented companies through strategic transactions, financings and regulatory compliance will be an important asset as we continue to advance the Company's strategy and create value for our shareholders."

Mr. Rahimani is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia. He succeeds Mr. Yong Yao, who previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer through an arrangement with Century Biolabs Inc.

About Lobe Sciences Ltd.

Lobe Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company advancing programs in diseases with unmet medical needs. The Company is pursuing strategic development through its subsidiaries, including a majority interest in Cynaptec Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and wholly owned subsidiary Applied Lipid Technologies, Inc. (formerly Altemia, Inc.).

