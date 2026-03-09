Cetaphil's new AM/PM Serums are powered by unique Gallic-AOX Power Technology, a patent-pending antioxidant complex clinically designed to sync to your skin's circadian rhythm and support skin resilience

Galderma (SIX: GALD) today announced Cetaphil, the dermatologist-recommended brand trusted by millions with sensitive skin, is launching its new Cetaphil AM/PM Antioxidant Serums, a breakthrough daily system clinically designed to defend skin by day and support accelerated repair by night for sensitive, stressed skin.

While antioxidant serums are a cornerstone of modern skincare, the category has largely been developed without sensitive skin in mind. Despite rapid growth, many formulations prioritize potency over skin compatibility, narrowing options for those who require both efficacy and tolerance. This gap is especially significant given that, globally, an estimated 78% of people report experiencing skin sensitivity4, according to research from Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF). Further Galderma research demonstrates that sensitive skin exhibits 16% higher oxidative stress compared to non-sensitive skin under modern environmental conditions5. Together, these findings underscore the need for solutions designed to meet the needs of sensitive skin across ages, environments, and lifestyles.

Cetaphil's AM/PM Antioxidant Serums were developed to address this unmet need, introducing a new approach that pairs advanced antioxidant science with formulations specifically engineered for sensitive skin, delivering performance without compromising barrier health.

At the core of Cetaphil's AM/PM Antioxidant Serums is a unique Gallic-AOX Power Technology, a proprietary antioxidant complex that redefines what antioxidant care can look like for sensitive skin. Combining Gallic Acid and Vitamin E, this advanced technology neutralizes free radicals more efficiently than traditional antioxidants like vitamin C, helping sensitive skin defend itself against oxidative stress without triggering irritation.

In global laboratory testing, Gallic Acid demonstrated more than twice the antioxidant efficacy of Vitamin C3, establishing a new benchmark in antioxidant performance. In global clinical evaluations, consistent use of the AM/PM system resulted in skin that is up to 7x stronger against daily stressors6, reinforcing the role of targeted antioxidant care in supporting barrier health for sensitive skin.

The technology builds on emerging research linking oxidative stress, lifestyle factors, and barrier disruption to periods of heightened skin sensitivity, and is further supported by new research published in collaboration with Galderma's Global Sensitive Skincare Faculty (GSSF), reinforcing the connection between oxidative stress and sensitive skin.

Each formula was co-developed with dermatologists and clinically tested on sensitive skin to ensure both efficacy and long-term tolerability. This science-led approach reflects Cetaphil's continued focus on aligning advanced efficacy with the unique needs of sensitive skin.

"Sensitive skin experiences oxidative stress just like all skin types; the difference is how it responds. With the Cetaphil AM/PM Antioxidant Serums, we focused on developing an antioxidant system that supports sensitive skin, aligning protection and repair with the skin's natural daily rhythm. This launch reflects our continued commitment to advancing sensitive skin science through clinically driven innovation" BILL ANDRIOPOULOUS HEAD OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AFFAIRS GALDERMA

Dermatologists increasingly recognize oxidative stress as a key contributor to skin sensitivity and barrier disruption.

"In clinical practice, sensitive skin patients are often told to avoid antioxidant products altogether because many formulas can be difficult to tolerate. What makes this formula so impressive is its breakthrough antioxidant technology: Gallic-AOX Power, a unique combination of gallic acid and vitamin E that helps counteract oxidative stress. With consistent use, the skin can become visibly stronger and more resilient to daily aggressors to improve overall skin quality" DR. AARON FARBERG DERMATOLOGIST AND MOHS SURGEON, BAYLOR SCOTT WHITE HEALTH (U.S.)

Environmental aggressors, lifestyle stress, and overuse of active ingredients can contribute to oxidative stress, weakening the skin barrier and intensifying sensitivity. While oxidative stress affects all skin types, sensitive skin often responds with heightened inflammation, making daily antioxidant care both essential and difficult to tolerate.

Cetaphil's AM/PM Antioxidant Serums were developed as a complementary day-and-night system, formulated to work in sync with the skin's natural daily rhythm:

AM Advanced Defense Serum helps defend against daily environmental stressors, including pollution, stress and blue light, while strengthening the skin barrier to leave skin visibly more resilient powered by niacinamide and triple hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe, and support skin barrier health.

helps defend against daily environmental stressors, including pollution, stress and blue light, while strengthening the skin barrier to leave skin visibly more resilient powered by niacinamide and triple hyaluronic acid to help hydrate, soothe, and support skin barrier health. PM Repair Renew Serum supports overnight recovery, helping to repair the skin barrier and address accumulated damage to restore the appearance of stressed, sensitive skin, delivering 2x faster skin barrier repair overnight7 and visibly plumper, more even-looking skin in as little as seven days8 with hyaluronic acid, pro-vitamin B5, cica, and bifida ferment to help hydrate, soothe, and support skin recovery.

