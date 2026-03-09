KYOCERA Document Solutions Inc. (President: Takashi Nagai) announces that prints produced with its sustainable inkjet textile printer "FOREARTH" were used on garments in the collection presented by fashion brand ANREALAGE at Paris Fashion Week AUTUMN/WINTER 2026-27, held on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

"FOREARTH" adopted for ANREALAGE's Paris Fashion Week AUTUMN/WINTER 2026-27 collection, presented in collaboration with "GHOST IN THE SHELL"

The collection comprised 27 looks, 15 of which featured FOREARTH prints. Since its 2024 collection, ANREALAGE has adopted FOREARTH for fabric printing and focused on sustainable printing while pursuing expressions using a wide variety of textiles. By leveraging FOREARTH's ability to complete the printing process in a short time, ANREALAGE has continued to challenge new forms of expression across diverse materials under a production process unconstrained by the limitations of fabric or technique. This marks the fifth collaboration between Kyocera and ANREALAGE.

Comment from ANREALAGE Designer Kunihiko Morinaga

Through ongoing collaboration with Kyocera, I have come to see FOREARTH not as a technology that limits expression by reducing water use, but as a tool that expands creative possibilities. It has opened up the idea of using printing to reproduce textures and material feels once thought achievable only with water or specific substrates.

Regarding the collection's emblematic motif-floral patterns without defined outlines-we normally use water to blur edges in a watercolor-like way. This time, we attempted to recreate the bleeding and soft focus long associated with watercolor using a printing process that minimizes water. From a distance, floral outlines emerge; as you approach, those outlines dissolve and the forms become ambiguous. The result is a floral motif that appears and disappears with viewing distance, much like a ghost.

Over the past two and a half years of working with FOREARTH, I feel it has the potential to significantly change the environmental impact of printing technologies, particularly regarding water resources. The intersection of creation, technology, and sustainability is a central theme for ANREALAGE today, and I believe that expanding collaborations with FOREARTH across the fashion industry can be a catalyst for reshaping the future of manufacturing.

