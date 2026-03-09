Blighter Surveillance Systems: Blighter Wins Contract to Supply Border Surveillance Radars to Eastern European Army

Blighter B400 series radars & BlighterNexus AI-assisted software to be deployed at fixed locations and on army reconnaissance vehicles to protect national borders

Blighter to showcase its world-leading border and coastal surveillance radars and CUAS solutions on stand A92 at the UK Government Security and Policing Exhibition, Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre, 10-12 March 2026.

CAMBRIDGE, England, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blighter (www.blighter.com), a pioneering designer and manufacturer of ground-based electronic-scanning radars, has won a contract to supply its ground surveillance radars and BlighterNexus AI-assisted software to an undisclosed Eastern European Army to protect the country's national borders.

According to Blighter, its B400 series low power (4 Watts), and very low-probability-of-intercept (LPI) radars, will be deployed imminently to fixed locations along the country's borders and integrated onto army reconnaissance vehicles to provide a flexible mobile surveillance solution. Blighter radars operate 24 hours a day and 365 days per year in all weather, including dense fog, to detect, classify, and track targets including people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km.

The BlighterNexus software will be installed to ensure the radars are seamlessly integrated with the Army's command-and-control (C2) networks, operator interfaces, and third-party sensors to deliver a unified display or common operating picture (COP) across multiple border regions.

James Long, Blighter's CEO, said: "Following a record order book in 2025, we are delighted to secure another border surveillance contract in Europe adding to our recent successes in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

"We will continue to target new business at home and abroad through our growing sales force and by forging strategic partnerships. Attendance at international trade shows will continue to be a priority starting with this week's Security and Policing Exhibition, where we are scheduled to meet with several overseas delegations, including other Central and Eastern European countries, as well as those from the Middle and Far East."

Security & Policing, the official UK Government global security event, takes place at Farnborough International Exhibition & Conference Centre from 10-12 March 2026. It is hosted by the Home Office's Joint Security & Resilience Centre (JSaRC) and offers an opportunity to meet and discuss national security issues with leading UK suppliers, UK and overseas Government officials and senior decision makers across the law enforcement and security sectors. The event features 400+ exhibitors, delegations from over 40 countries and nearly 10,000 visitors are anticipated.

Blighter will showcase its border and coastal surveillance radars and its counter-drone (CUAS) solutions on stand A92 at Security and Policing 2026.

Blighter radars are trusted by the UK Ministry of Defence for forward operating base (FOB) protection, the South Korean Army for border surveillance along the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ), the United States Air Force for drone detection, Five Eyes/NATO customers for deployment on their mobile surveillance and armoured vehicles, and major UK airports for perimeter protection.

Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and can facilitate localised manufacture. Over 800 radar units have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects among Defence, Homeland Security, Critical National Infrastructure, and Energy sectors worldwide.

About Blighter (www.blighter.com)

Blighter Surveillance Systems, Cambridge UK, is a world-leading designer and manufacturer of ground-based radars for the surveillance of moving objects on land, along coastlines, and in the air. Using ultra-reliable, low-power, electronic scanning antennas and AI-assisted software, Blighter radars are designed to detect, classify, and track targets including people, vehicles, and near-ground airborne threats at ranges of up to 32 km. Blighter specialises in detecting small and covert targets in complex environments thanks to its patented technology and delivers proven, mission critical radars for Defence, Homeland Security, Critical National Infrastructure, and Energy sectors worldwide.

Blighter's commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) product portfolio includes 2D, 3D, and 4D radars, and powerful software for the configuration, control, and viewing of multiple radars. Featuring Low-Probability-of-Intercept (LPI) waveforms, Blighter radars are inherently covert and built for robust fixed and mobile operation. Blighter supports international systems integrators in creating layered, multi-sensor surveillance systems and can facilitate localised manufacture. Over 800 units have been deployed in more than 40 countries, making Blighter a trusted partner for surveillance projects worldwide. Blighter is located in Great Chesterford on the outskirts of Cambridge, UK.

