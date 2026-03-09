Anzeige
Montag, 09.03.2026
Der 9,5 Mio. € Kupferfehler des Marktes - Und solche Fehler korrigieren sich schnell
WKN: 865985 | ISIN: US0378331005
09.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Support for Apple TV Management

PUNE, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced the addition of Apple TV Management to Scalefusion, its unified endpoint management platform. This release enables IT teams to manage Apple TV devices with Scalefusion as part of their broader multi-OS support.

Scalefusion Logo

Apple TV devices are widely used in business environments for conference room displays, digital signage, and single-purpose kiosks across offices, healthcare facilities, and retail spaces. However, managing these devices has always required separate tools and manual configuration, making it difficult to maintain consistency or deploy changes at scale. Scalefusion's tvOS support brings Apple TV management into the unified dashboard, allowing IT teams to set up, secure, and monitor these devices with the same simplicity they've come to expect from every other endpoint they manage.

IT teams can now deploy and manage Apple TV devices without being on-site. Devices stay configured for their intended use, whether that's a conference room display or a locked-down kiosk. Security policies apply consistently across all Apple TVs, and updates can be deferred to align with business needs to prevent disruptions. This eliminates the need for separate management tools or manual configuration work that previously made Apple TV difficult to manage at scale.

"With support already in place for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, ChromeOS, and Linux, Apple tvOS is the next logical addition to the platform," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

"Apple TV has become a legitimate part of how businesses operate, but managing it has always been an afterthought. We wanted to change that. IT teams should not have to work differently just because the device is different, and that is exactly what this addition addresses," he added.

Scalefusion's tvOS support reinforces what the platform has been built around, giving IT teams a single place to manage every device their organization depends on as that list continues to grow.

For more information, please visit https://scalefusion.com/apple-tv-mdm

Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Apple TV [here].

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion provides a comprehensive suite of products engineered to simplify endpoint, user, and access management for IT teams. The powerful product lineup includes Scalefusion UEM for streamlined device management, Scalefusion OneIdP for secure zero-trust access, and Scalefusion Veltar for advanced endpoint security. With over 12,000+ businesses in 120+ countries trusting our products, Scalefusion ensures your business is always one step ahead.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact Information:
Name: Swapnil Shete
Email:swapnil.shete@promobitech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2864266/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/scalefusion-introduces-support-for-apple-tv-management-302707900.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
