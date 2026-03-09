ProMobi Technologies Private Limited: Scalefusion Introduces Support for Apple TV Management

PUNE, India, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced the addition of Apple TV Management to Scalefusion, its unified endpoint management platform. This release enables IT teams to manage Apple TV devices with Scalefusion as part of their broader multi-OS support.

Apple TV devices are widely used in business environments for conference room displays, digital signage, and single-purpose kiosks across offices, healthcare facilities, and retail spaces. However, managing these devices has always required separate tools and manual configuration, making it difficult to maintain consistency or deploy changes at scale. Scalefusion's tvOS support brings Apple TV management into the unified dashboard, allowing IT teams to set up, secure, and monitor these devices with the same simplicity they've come to expect from every other endpoint they manage.

IT teams can now deploy and manage Apple TV devices without being on-site. Devices stay configured for their intended use, whether that's a conference room display or a locked-down kiosk. Security policies apply consistently across all Apple TVs, and updates can be deferred to align with business needs to prevent disruptions. This eliminates the need for separate management tools or manual configuration work that previously made Apple TV difficult to manage at scale.

"With support already in place for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, ChromeOS, and Linux, Apple tvOS is the next logical addition to the platform," said Sriram Kakarala, Chief Product Officer at Scalefusion.

"Apple TV has become a legitimate part of how businesses operate, but managing it has always been an afterthought. We wanted to change that. IT teams should not have to work differently just because the device is different, and that is exactly what this addition addresses," he added.

Scalefusion's tvOS support reinforces what the platform has been built around, giving IT teams a single place to manage every device their organization depends on as that list continues to grow.

