On the morning of March 9, in the Hong Kong market, Leading AI Data company Xunce Technology (03317.HK) surged strongly intraday, with gains once exceeding 70%, touching an intraday high of HKD 130.3, hitting a record high since its listing; as of press time, the company's stock price contiued to fluctuate at high levels, and trading volume also expanded significantly, market trading activity substantially increased. Behind this stock price abnormal movement, are the dual strong positive resonance of company's 2025 results exceeding expectations with explosive growth and its formal inclusion in Stock Connect. Superimposed with blue ocean dividend of AI real-time data track, this leading enterprise dubbed "China's version of Palantir" by the market, is entering a key window period of dual growth in performance and valuation. Results Exceeded Expectations Explosive Growth Second Half Revenue Surged by 448% Xunce Technology's disclosed 2025 annual unaudited performance forecast shows that benefiting from the massive data processing demand catalyzed by the accelerated adoption of AI large models, the company recorded full-year 2025 revenue of 1.283 billion yuan, a substantial year-on-year increase of 102.95%, successfully surpassing the 1 billion yuan revenue threshold; after deducting one-time non-recurring items, the adjusted net loss narrowed to 55 million yuan, achieving a substantial year-on-year reduction in loss, with core operating indicators continuing to improve. The company's results showed an extremely strong explosive growth trend, with its commercialization ability fully verified: in the first half 2025, the company achieved revenue 198 million yuan, and in the second half, revenue soared to 1.085 billion yuan, a substantial increase of 448%, highlighting the strong growth momentum of AI real-time data track, as well as the company's ability to adapt its products to core downstream demand.

Formally Included in Stock Connect Triple Incremental Value Superimposed After March 6, the Stock Connect constituent stock adjustment list was officially released, and Xunce Technology was successfully selected, with related adjustments becoming effective from March 9, which also became the direct catalyst for today's stock price surge. This inclusion in Stock Connect marks company's formal opening of a two-way investment channel between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong markets, fully entering the investment horizon of mainland institutional and individual investors. As a benchmark enterprise that has deeply cultivated the real-time data field for ten years, Xunce Technology has built a core technical barrier with millisecond-level data processing capability. Its core product, a unified real-time data platform, can achieve real-time collection, cleaning, governance and analysis of heterogeneous data, adapting to the core demand of AI large model training and enterprise digital transformation. Currently, the company has 11.6% market share in the asset management industry with the highest data complexity, firmly ranking first in industry; simultaneously, its business covers diversified fields, including financial services, city management, telecommunications. Its clients include the top ten domestic asset managers and three major state-owned telecom operators, establishing a solid business foundation. This inclusion in Stock Connect will bring triple core incremental value to the company: Liquidity will be significantly improved: the continuous inflow of incremental capital from the mainland, will optimize company's equity structure and alleviate previous valuation pricing deviations; Brand influence will continuously expand: this helps the company acquire more benchmark clients in diversified industry expansion and accelerate breakthrough growth of non-asset management business; The valuation system is expected to be reshaped: the current company valuation compared to international peers like Palantir is still at a relatively low level, indicating significant room for a re-rating, with expectation to align with similar international enterprises. It is reported that the company has also been included in the Hang Seng Composite Index and other multiple core index constituent stocks. Industry Penetration Rate Still Below 4%, Blue Ocean Track is Exploding The China real-time data processing market is currently in blue ocean explosive period, providing broad space for Xunce Technology's long-term growth. With China's data asset on-balance sheet policy fully landing, enterprise data infrastructure investment demand continues to surge. According to Frost & Sullivan data, the 2024 mainland China real-time data infrastructure market size reached 18.7 billion yuan, and the industry compound growth rate from 2024-2029 is expected to reach 22%; while the current overall industry penetration rate is only 3.6%, among which asset management sub-track penetration rate is as low as 2.8%, growth space extremely broad. Superimposed with the massive data processing gap catalyzed by a 300x growth in daily AI application Token consumption, real-time data infrastructure as the core foundation for AI implementation, continues to highlight rigid demand. Xunce Technology, as a leading enterprise in industry track, will fully enjoy the industry's growth dividend, and cross-industry expansion is expected to continue to achieve breakthroughs, further consolidating its market-leading position. 09/03/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

