The country's first solar-plus-storage project will be located on a 400 hectare surface near Kébili, a town in the south of Tunisia and one of the main cities in the Nefzaoua region.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy and Mines has launched a tender for the construction of a 300 MW solar farm and a 150MW/540MWh of battery storage system. The project will be located on a 400 hectare surface near Kébili, a town in the south of Tunisia and one of the main cities in the Nefzaoua region. Interested independent power producers will have time until October 14 to submit their offers. In December, Dubai-headquartered ...

