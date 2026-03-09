Anzeige
Der 9,5 Mio. € Kupferfehler des Marktes - Und solche Fehler korrigieren sich schnell
PR Newswire
09.03.2026 08:06 Uhr
Falcon Investment Management Ltd: Falcon Wins Best Multi-Strategy Fund at the With Intelligence EuroHedge Awards 2026

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Investment Management is pleased to announce that their Fund has been awarded Best European Multi-Strategy Fund (up to $500m AUM) at the With Intelligence EuroHedge Awards, held last Thursday. The fund delivered a 15.81% return with a Sharpe ratio of 4.40, reflecting the strength and consistency of its strategy.

The recognition marks an important milestone for the firm. Falcon launched its multi-strategy program five years ago with the goal of building a disciplined platform that partners with talented managers across a range of liquid strategies. Today, the fund has grown to include 20 teams trading across long/short equity, global macro, CTAs, FX and other liquid markets, with managers located around the world.

Since inception, the Fund has not recorded a down month, reflecting the firm's emphasis on diversification, disciplined risk management and careful manager selection.

Benny Menashe, CEO of Falcon Investment Management, said: "We are incredibly proud of the team and what has been built over the past five years. This award reflects the hard work of our people, the quality of the managers we partner with, and the continued trust and support of our clients and investors."

Falcon continues to expand its platform and remains focused on identifying exceptional managers globally while delivering strong, consistent performance for its investors.

Contact
Benny Menashe
benny@falconcapital.co.uk
+44 20 3827 0275

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/falcon-wins-best-multi-strategy-fund-at-the-with-intelligence-eurohedge-awards-2026-302707003.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
