LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

Stack BTC Plc

Strategic Investment by Nigel Farage MP

Strategic investment and partnership with Blockchain.com

Stack BTC Plc ("Stack" or the "Company"), the UK-based company focused on building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses alongside a Bitcoin treasury, announces that it has completed an equity fundraising from strategic investors amounting to £260,000 gross at a price of £0.05 (5 pence) per share through the issue of 5,200,000 New Ordinary Shares.

Highlights:

The fundraise comprises an equity participation from Nigel Farage, the leader of the Reform UK political party and Blockchain.com, one of the leading industry players in the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency space.

Stack's business strategy aligns with Nigel Farage's position as a champion of British business and long-time advocate of Bitcoin's role in the future of finance.

Stack is also pleased to announce that Blockchain.com, a global leader in crypto services, has both invested in the Company and entered into a strategic partnership to deliver institutional-grade services.

Rationale to strategic fundraising and use of proceeds

Stack is set to begin executing its strategy of building a portfolio of high-quality, cash-generative businesses through acquisition, whilst growing a Bitcoin treasury. As part of its strategy, Stack has approached these strategic investors who share both its corporate philosophy and that can add value as the business expands.

Throughout his time as a leading UK political figure, Nigel Farage has consistently been a leading supporter of independent British businesses and vocal about the importance of London as a global financial hub to service the wider UK economy. This view aligns with Stack's plan to acquire smaller UK companies and provide them with support to grow. Nigel Farage has been a long-term advocate of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, and he recognises the opportunity the UK has to leverage its position as a leader in financial services to advance the adoption and accessibility of Bitcoin - both as an investment asset class and as digital money.

The proceeds will be utilised to commence the Company's M&A strategy, initiate the Bitcoin treasury and for general working capital purposes.

Nigel Farage MP and leader of Reform UK commented:

"I am delighted to have become an investor in Stack and lend my support to the team. I have long been one of the UK's few political advocates for Bitcoin, recognising the role digital currencies will play in the future of business and finance. London and the UK has historically been the centre of world's financial markets, and I believe that we can and should be a major global hub for the crypto industry. I also continue to champion the importance of UK SMEs who employ 60% of people working in the private sector. They are the source of future growth and innovation, which is why I am excited about Stack's plans to acquire and grow British businesses, representing permanent, supportive and long-term capital."

Earlier this year, Blockchain.com officially registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to operate as a crypto asset business. Founded in the UK, Blockchain.com has spent over a decade at the heart of the British crypto ecosystem as both a service provider and an active investor. Blockchain.com will work closely with the Company on the development of its Bitcoin treasury strategy.

Kwasi Kwarteng, Executive Chairman of Stack commented:

"We are absolutely delighted to have Nigel Farage and Blockchain.com become strategic investors in Stack. Nigel's unwavering support for British business and belief that Bitcoin is set to rapidly expand its role in finance is perfectly aligned with the Company's ethos and business plans. With Blockchain.com alongside we are partnering with a market leader in digital asset infrastructure to ensure we have the highest standards of custody services for our Bitcoin treasury. The Company is building momentum, and we look forward to providing more updates in due course."

Shares and Warrants in Issue and Total Voting Rights

The New Ordinary Shares will rank paripassuwith the existing ordinary shares in all respects. Application will be made for the 5,200,000 New Ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Growth Market and Admission is expected to occur on 12 March 2026.

The Company also issued the strategic investors with warrants equivalent to one warrant for every two New Ordinary shares subscribed for. The warrants are exercisable at a price of 5p from the earlier of 21 January 2028 or the date on which the market capitalisation of the Company, calculated by reference to the Company's closing share price on five (5) consecutive trading days, reaches or exceeds £100,000,000.

Following Admission, the Company will have 68,130,000 ordinary shares in issue, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 68,130,000.

Holdings in the Company

The resultant disclosable shareholdings in the Company following Admission will be, to the best of the Company's knowledge, as follows:

Name Shareholding Percentage of Shareholding Paul Withers * (1) 19,900,000 29.21% Melisa Lawton * 4,300,000 6.31% Nigel Farage (2) 4,300,000 6.31% Kwasi Kwarteng * (3) 3,700,000 5.43% Jai Patel * (4) 3,250,000 4.77% Daniel Howe 2,900,000 4.26% David Galan * 1,600,000 2.35% Brendan Kearns * 750,000 1.10%

* Director of the Company

(1) Beneficial ownership includes 2,400,000 ordinary shares held by Kristy Jasper, the partner of Paul Withers.

(2) Shares held by Thorn In The Side Ltd, of which Nigel Farage is the 100% shareholder.

(3) Beneficial ownership includes 600,000 ordinary shares held by Harriet Kwarteng, the wife of Kwasi Kwarteng.

(4) Beneficial ownership includes 1,000,000 ordinary shares held by Kash & Sons Ltd, of which Jai Patel is a significant shareholder.

Concert Party

As previously stated, a Concert Party existed comprising Paul Withers, Daniel Howe, Kwasi Kwarteng, Jai Patel, Brendan Kearns, and Sam Daughtry, collectively holding 48.94% of the Company's share capital. Following Admission of the New Ordinary Shares, the Concert Party's aggregate shareholding will be reduced to 45.21% of the Company's issued share capital.

Further information on the Company is available at https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/ .

For latest news and updates from the Company, investors can register at: https://www.stackbitcoin.co.uk/register-interest

