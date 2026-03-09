Etex delivers strong 2025 results with improved profitability

Full press release available here: https://www.etexgroup.com/en/news/3216105

ZAVENTEM, Belgium, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

• Etex delivered a strong 2025 performance with stable revenues and slightly improved REBITDA and profitability, showing resilience in a global construction market still marked by significant challenges and in spite of adverse impacts from strengthening euro when converting non euro contributions across the group.

• Revenue reached EUR 3.747 billion, a decrease of 0.8% in absolute value compared to 2024, particularly impacted by foreign currencies conversion to EUR. Like-for-like, corrected for exchange rate, it represents an increase of 1.7%.

• Despite volumes remaining low, the REBITDA reached EUR 698 million, an increase of 0.4% in absolute value. Like-for-like, corrected for exchange rate, it represents an increase of 4.8%.

• The REBITDA margin reached a near-record of 18.6%, better than the 2024 margin of 18.4%.

• The net recurring profit (Group share) reached EUR 269 million, an increase of 1.8% compared to the 2024 results.

• The financial debt decreased to EUR 1.027 billion versus EUR 1.109 billion in 2024.

• Etex produced a strong free cash flow generation before dividends and acquisitions of EUR 190 million.

• Etex made significant progress on sustainability, particularly in decarbonisation, recycling and waste sent to landfill.

• The company continued to prepare for growth, with strong programmes on commercial excellence, investments in its manufacturing footprint and expansion, including a capital expenditure of EUR 299 million, compared to EUR 264 million in 2024.

• Gross dividend: proposal by the Board of Directors of EUR 1.03 per share, stable versus previous years.

• Bernard Delvaux, CEO: "These positive results confirmed the strength of Etex's fundamentals and diversified portfolio, setting the stage for future growth acceleration."

• Outlook for 2026: Etex is cautiously optimistic on the construction's sector possible return to satisfactory sales levels in an environment that should still be marked by economic and political uncertainty. Nevertheless, the company aims for the year to show an acceleration of its growth trajectory, backed by further efficiency gains, commercial excellence initiatives and growth opportunities.

