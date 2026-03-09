Mkango Resources Ltd.: Mkango Resources Limited Announces Commissioning of Second UK Inserma Unit

MKANGO SUBSIDIARY, HYPROMAG, COMMISSIONS SECOND UK INSERMA UNIT FOR RAPID AUTOMATED PRE-PROCESSING OF HARD DISK DRIVES AND RECYCLING OF RARE EARTHS AND PRECIOUS METALS

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM:MKA)(TSX-V:MKA) ("Mkango") is pleased to announce that HyProMag Limited ("HyProMag") has successfully commissioned a second automated hard disk drive ("HDD") pre-processing unit in the UK, co-located at the recently opened commercial scale magnet recycling and manufacturing facility at Tyseley Energy Park, Birmingham.

Highlights:

Cutting-edge technology developed and manufactured by HyProMag partner, Inserma Anoia S.L. ("Inserma"), to separate the magnet and printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA) from HDDs in seconds

As part of the commissioning phase, a batch of 13,000 HDDs is being processed at Tyseley, with potential for one unit to process more than 30,000 HDDs per week on a single shift once fully commissioned

The separated magnet assemblies from the HDDs will be processed via the patented Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap (HPMS) technology being commercialised by HyProMag, and the PCBAs will be sold for precious metals recovery

Low-cost sustainable automated solution,maximising potential value recovery and recyclability of critical elements in the HDD

The technology is being rolled-out into multiple jurisdictions with partners, Inserma, Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions Limited ("ILS") and CoTec Holdings Limited ("CoTec"), with further units already delivered for commissioning at HyProMag GmbH's facility in Pforzheim, Germany, and to HyProMag USA as per the following press release: HyProMag USA advances US Hub & Spoke Strategy

William Dawes, Chief Executive of Mkango and Director of HyProMag commented: "This is the second groundbreaking technology to be brought to commercial scale by HyProMag and its partners. Complementary to the HPMS technology being commercialised in the UK, Germany and USA, the Inserma technology unlocks a burgeoning source of NdFeB feedstock from HDDs, geared to large-scale data centre deployment on a global scale which is expected to be a major source of end-of-life HDDs. A five times growth in data centres is expected in Europe alone."

Nick Mann, Managing Director of HyProMag Ltd commented: "With millions of HDDs reaching end of life every year at data centres across the UK, the opportunity to recover critical materials is obvious. With PCBA separation, magnet separation and the centre spindle removal, the Inserma technology not only enables material recovery but also enhances data destruction processes and can even lower those costs. So, with critical material recovery, value add, improved sustainability and lower operating costs for data destruction, this is a rare case where all stakeholders can share the benefits."

Paco Ortiz, Director of Inserma commented: "We have a longstanding working relationship with HyProMag, University of Birmingham and University of Pforzheim, and we are very excited to see the Inserma technology being deployed on a commercial scale. This creates a strong platform for Inserma to expand its reach internationally, leveraging off the network of relationships which HyProMag, Mkango and CoTec bring to the table, whilst capitalising on the many synergies between our businesses."

Jon Godfrey, Director of ILS Ltd commented: "We are excited to see this collaborative effort between ILS, HyProMag and Inserma come to fruition. With the first UK Inserma unit already commissioned at the ILS site in Airdrie, the addition of the PCBA to this unit and the commissioning of the second full Inserma unit at Tyseley, HyProMag and ILS are well positioned to capture this growing source of feedstock from HDDs."

The Inserma Technology

In September 2024, Maginito (Mkango 79.4%, CoTec 20.6%) secured an exclusive agreement with Inserma to commercialise automated pre-processing of HDDs, loudspeakers and electric motors for HyProMag[i].

The Inserma pre-processing technology for HDDs in combination with HyProMag's HPMS technology has major benefits for sustainable, secure and low-cost recycling of HDDs as outlined in the following video: HyProMag UK - Inserma HDD Pre-processing Unit

Key advantages:

Rapid automated recovery of magnet assembly and PCBA for recovery of rare earths and precious metals in separate product streams;

Based on work to-date, magnet and PCBA removal occurs in approximately 3 seconds per HDD, with further opportunities to reduce processing times, and the potential to process more than 30,000 HDDs (approximately 15 tonnes HDDs) per unit per 5 day week on a single 8 hour shift with the option to run multiple pre-processing units on multiple shifts;

Avoids shredding of magnet and precious metal containing components, thereby maximising value recovery;

Simultaneous removal of magnet and centre spindle further facilitates subsequent shredding, and reduces blade breakage, costs and carbon footprint;

Secure data destruction of the remainder of the HDD can remain on site;

No heat treatment or dismantling required for magnet recovery, and production of separated streams facilitates downstream processes;

Processing of the magnet stream by HPMS produces a clean powder for either short loop recycling or long loop chemical processing, which are at commercial and pilot scale at Tyseley, respectively.

Future Inserma units for HDDs can be co-located at hyperscale data centres, mobile or stationary shredding facilities, smelters, third party recycling sites or HyProMag facilities, and HyProMag is engaging with hyperscalers and HDD recycling companies in multiple jurisdictions globally.

Other collaborations with Inserma include pre-processing solutions for recycling of magnets from loudspeakers pursuant to the collaboration with Areera: News | Mkango Resources Ltd.

About Mkango Resources Ltd.

Mkango is listed on the AIM and the TSX-V Stock Exchanges. Mkango's corporate strategy is to become a market leader in the production of recycled rare earth magnets, alloys and oxides, through its interest in Maginito, which is owned 79.4 per cent by Mkango and 20.6 per cent byCoTec, and to develop new sustainable sources of neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium and terbium to supply accelerating demand from electric vehicles, wind turbines and other clean energy technologies.

Maginito holds a 100 per cent interest in HyProMag Limited and a 90 per cent direct and indirect interest (assuming conversion of Maginito's convertible loan) in HyProMag GmbH, focused on short loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK and Germany, respectively, and a 100 per cent interest in Mkango Rare Earths UK Ltd ("Mkango UK"), focused on long loop rare earth magnet recycling in the UK via a chemical route.

Mkango also owns the advanced stage Songwe Hill rare earths project in Malawi ("Songwe") and the Pulawy rare earths separation project in Poland ("Pulawy"). Both the Songwe and Pulawy projects have been selected as Strategic Projects under the European Union Critical Raw Materials Act. Mkango has signed a Business Combination Agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions to list the Songwe Hill and Pulawy rare earths projects on NASDAQ via a SPAC Merger under the name Mkango Rare Earths Limited.

For more information, please visit www.mkango.ca

For further information on Mkango, please contact:

Mkango Resources Limited

William Dawes Alexander Lemon Chief Executive Officer President will@mkango.ca alex@mkango.ca

Canada: +1 403 444 5979 www.mkango.ca @MkangoResources

Montfort Communications Nick Miles, Ann-marie Wilkinson, Jack Hickman UK: +44 20 3514 0897 mkango@montfort.london

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker Jeff Keating, Jen Clarke, Devik Mehta UK: +44 20 3470 0470

Alternative Resource Capital Joint Broker Alex Wood, Keith Dowsing UK: +44 (020) 4530 9160/77

H&P Advisory Limited Joint Broker Andrew Chubb, Leif Powis, Jay Ashfield UK: +44 20 7907 8500

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Theinformation contained withinthis announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations(EU) No. 596/2014 ('MAR') which has been incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publicationof this announcementvia Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements (within the meaning of that term under applicable securities laws) with respect to Mkango. Generally, forward looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "targeted", "plans", "expects" or "is expected to", "scheduled", "estimates" "intends", "anticipates", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "can", "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will", occur or be achieved, or the negative connotations thereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, without limiting the foregoing, the availability of (or delays in obtaining) financing to develop Songwe Hill, and the various recycling plants in the UK, Germany and the US as well as the separation plant in Poland, governmental action and other market effects on global demand and pricing for the metals and associated downstream products for which Mkango is exploring, researching and developing, geological, technical and regulatory matters relating to the development of Songwe Hill, the various recycling plants in the UK, Germany and the US as well as the separation plant in Poland, the ability to scale the HPMS and chemical recycling technologies to commercial scale, competitors having greater financial capability and effective competing technologies in the recycling and separation business of Maginito and Mkango, availability of scrap supplies for recycling activities, government regulation (including the impact of environmental and other regulations) on and the economics in relation to recycling and the development of the various recycling and separation plants of Mkango and Maginito and future investments in the United States pursuant to the cooperation agreement between Maginito and CoTec, the outcome and timing of the completion of the feasibility studies, cost overruns, complexities in building and operating the plants, and the positive results of feasibility studies on the various proposed aspects of Mkango's, Maginito's and CoTec's activities. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any equity or other securities of the Company in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

