Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch 09-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Yellow Network Token and Trading Platform Launch Gibraltar, 9 March 2026 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset growth and venture builder, is pleased to note the successful initial launch of the Yellow Network ("Yellow") token and trading platform, which commenced on Sunday, 8 March 2026, marking an important milestone in the ambitious development of the Yellow ecosystem. Commenting on the update, Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, said: "We warmly congratulate the Yellow team on reaching this significant milestone with the launch of their token and trading platform. Bringing a project of this ambition from early concept through years of development to a live network launch is a remarkable achievement and reflects an extraordinary amount of vision, perseverance and technical execution. As longstanding backers, we have had the privilege of seeing the Yellow project steadily progress to this moment. Under the leadership of Chairman and Co-Founder Alexis Sirkia, the team has pursued a bold vision to build infrastructure designed to fundamentally reshape how liquidity and connectivity operate across digital asset markets. The launch represents the culmination of many years of work and the beginning of the next chapter as the Yellow ecosystem enters live operation, and we look forward to continuing to collaborate with and support the team." Yellow Network Token and Platform Launch The Yellow team has announced that the launch of the YELLOW token and the Yellow Pro trading platform commenced on Sunday, 8 March 2026, representing the initial activation of the Yellow Network ecosystem and the start of its transition from development into live network operation. Yellow has indicated that the launch will enable access to its trading infrastructure and ecosystem functions powered by the YELLOW token, with further participation and market activity expected to develop as the rollout progresses. Total YELLOW Token Allocation and Further Collaboration The Company is pleased to report that its total allocation amounts to 50 million YELLOW tokens, derived from the aggregate of an initial Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") as announced in April 2022 and a subsequent additional SAFT, with tokens vesting to the Company under their respective vesting terms, on a linear basis over a period of up to three years following an initial cliff period of between two and six months. As referenced in the Company's Strategic Update released on 2 March 2026, Coinsilium management and the Yellow team are currently engaged in constructive discussions around potential areas of further collaboration. In particular, these discussions focus on initiatives aimed at supporting and accelerating projects building on the Yellow SDK, alongside identifying opportunities where Coinsilium's venture-building platform, advisory capabilities and sector expertise could play a role in supporting the continued expansion of the YELLOW Network ecosystem. As previously outlined in the Company's 1 December 2025 announcement, the YELLOW token has been structured as a utility token designed to enable specific functions within the Yellow Network ecosystem. The decision to increase its aggregate allocation reflects the Company's conviction in the vision underpinning Yellow Network and the growing range of opportunities both parties see emerging as the ecosystem enters this next phase of development. Early Market Conditions The Board notes that trading activity following the launch of new digital assets is often characterised by price discovery dynamics and evolving liquidity conditions during the initial stages of market development. Further information regarding the YELLOW token can be found on the Yellow Pro trading platform (link: https:// yellow.pro/spot/yellowusdt ) and leading digital asset data platforms such as CoinMarketCap. (link: https:// coinmarketcap.com/currencies/yellow/) Note: Access to certain links may be restricted in some jurisdictions. Market data links may also be subject to live updates and may not be immediately available in all regions. As exchange integrations, liquidity provision and market participation continue to build, trading conditions may fluctuate as the market establishes a broader equilibrium. Shareholders and investors should therefore be mindful that early-stage trading activity in newly launched tokens can be inherently unpredictable, and short-term price movements may not necessarily reflect the longer-term development and adoption of the Yellow Network ecosystem. The Company will continue to monitor developments as the Yellow Network rollout progresses. Further Updates Coinsilium expects to provide further timely updates to the market regarding developments involving Yellow Network that are relevant to the Company, including potential areas of collaboration and broader strategic alignment with Yellow, as and when such information becomes appropriate for disclosure. Any such updates will reflect information made available to the Company and suitable for public communication. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic ventures across the digital asset space, including advisory and equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and actively supports a diversified group of digital asset ventures through its accelerator and venture-building activities. This structure provides broader exposure to innovation across the sector beyond Bitcoin, reflecting the Company's dual focus on ecosystem development and treasury management. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its wider resource deployment strategy.

