Sodexo SA: Sodexo celebrates its 60th anniversary

Founded on March 9, 1966, in Marseille by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is celebrating today 60 years of a visionary model that has, over the decades, led it to become one of the global leaders in food and services. The Group now supports companies, healthcare and educational institutions, public organizations, as well as iconic venues and events, delivering services that improve consumers' daily lives at every moment: work, heal, learn, and play.

Today present in 43 countries and employing nearly 430,000 people, Sodexo continues to grow around a constant ambition: being a trusted long-term partner for its clients, addressing their strategic priorities - attracting and retaining talents, supporting development and operational performance, while integrating ever - more sustainable solutions.

"For 60 years, Pierre Bellon's legacy has guided our actions: to be useful to our clients and consumers by addressing their real needs and critical challenges. In a world undergoing profound transformation, this commitment drives us to design ever more effective, responsible, and value-creating solutions. This is how Sodexo continues to support its clients with pragmatism, commitment, and a strong sense of service." - Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo

Sodexo continues to grow, driven by the long-standing commitment of the Bellon family, the reference shareholder through Bellon SA, ensuring its independence and a long-term vision.

On this occasion, Sodexo is publishing a press kit retracing its history and illustrating how the Group now supports its clients as they face new challenges: "Sodexo: 60 years shaping better everyday experiences".

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. For Sodexo, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo key figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees (as at August 31, 2025)

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries (as at August 31, 2025)

80 million consumers served daily

6,5 billion euros in market capitalization (as at January 7, 2026)

