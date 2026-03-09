Along with Tokeny, the combined tokenisation suite creates a complete tokenisation infrastructure, from regulated custody to onchain trading and settlement

AMINA Bank AG ("AMINA"), a Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)-regulated crypto bank with global reach, today announces it has become a listing sponsor on 21X, the first fully regulated distributed ledger technology trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) in the European Union. AMINA is the first regulated bank to join the 21X ecosystem as a listing sponsor.

AMINA, 21X and Tokeny partner for end-to-end solution

Combined with AMINA's existing collaboration with Tokeny for onchain asset issuance, the partnership creates a complete tokenisation infrastructure that addresses a major constraint of institutional adoption: the absence of an end-to-end pathway connecting regulated traditional asset custody with onchain issuance and liquid secondary markets.

The partnership comes as tokenisation transitions from pilot programmes to deployed financial infrastructure. Real-world assets (RWAs) onchain have grown from approximately $5 billion in 2022 to over $24 billion by mid-2025, with year-end estimates exceeding $38 billion. Including stablecoins, tokenised assets already surpass $330 billion in value.

The combined tokenisation infrastructure connects three layers:

AMINA provides institutional-grade custody and banking for the underlying traditional assets government bonds, corporate securities, treasury bills and other financial instruments and serves as listing sponsor, guiding issuers through the process of bringing tokenised products to market.

provides institutional-grade custody and banking for the underlying traditional assets government bonds, corporate securities, treasury bills and other financial instruments and serves as listing sponsor, guiding issuers through the process of bringing tokenised products to market. Tokeny (an Apex Group company with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced) provides the enterprise-grade tokenisation platform, handling smart contract deployment and automated compliance controls via the ERC-3643 standard.

(an Apex Group company with over $3.5 trillion in assets serviced) provides the enterprise-grade tokenisation platform, handling smart contract deployment and automated compliance controls via the ERC-3643 standard. 21X, licensed by German financial market authority BaFin with the contribution of ESMA (the EU's financial markets regulator and supervisor), provides the regulated trading and settlement venue for the primary and secondary market enabling smart contract-based trading and atomic settlement of tokenized financial instruments.

Together, this infrastructure addresses two persistent barriers to institutional tokenisation: the lack of regulated secondary market liquidity, and the absence of a seamless pathway from traditional asset ownership to onchain distribution.

AMINA's Chief Product Officer, Myles Harrison, said: "Institutional investors have rightly waited for tokenisation infrastructure that meets their governance and compliance standards. By partnering with 21X and building on our collaboration with Tokeny, we've assembled the complete infrastructure from banking custody of underlying assets through to onchain issuance and exchange trading. For institutions looking to access tokenised securities, this is the pathway they've been waiting for."

Max J. Heinzle, CEO, 21X, added: "We are proud to welcome AMINA to the 21X ecosystem as a premier listing sponsor. With our secondary market now fully operational, the addition of a world-class institutional partner like AMINA is a significant milestone. The Swiss bank's heritage and pioneering work in digital assets provide the exact blend of rigour and innovation required to scale our platform. Together, we are making the trading and settlement of tokenised equities, bonds, and funds a seamless reality for the global financial community."

The partnership builds on AMINA's track record as a pioneer in regulated crypto banking. Since receiving its FINMA licence in 2019, AMINA has expanded across four jurisdictions, including Switzerland, Abu Dhabi, Hong Kong, and the EU (via Austria) and maintained a zero-default lending track record over more than six years. 21X's exchange, which went live in September 2025 as the world's first fully regulated blockchain-based trading and settlement venue for tokenised securities, operates on the Polygon blockchain and the Stellar network with partners including Chainlink, Circle, and SBI Digital Markets, enabling smart contract-based matching and settlement that eliminates the need for central securities depositaries and clearing intermediaries.

About AMINA Crypto. Banking. Simplified.

Founded in April 2018 and established in Zug (Switzerland), AMINA Bank AG is a pioneer in the crypto banking industry. In August 2019, AMINA Bank AG received the Swiss Banking and Securities Dealer License from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority ("FINMA"). In February 2022, AMINA Bank AG, Abu Dhabi Global Markets ("ADGM") Branch received Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority ("FSRA") of ADGM. In November 2023, AMINA (Hong Kong) Limited received its Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (Advising on Securities) and Type 9 (Asset Management) licenses from the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC"). In October 2025, the firm's Type 1 license was further approved for uplift to include digital asset dealing services for Professional Investors under Hong Kong's digital asset regulatory framework. In October 2025, AMINA (Austria) AG ("AMINA EU") received its CASP license from Austria's Financial Market Authority ("FMA") under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) framework.

CVVC Global Report and CB Insights named AMINA as one of the Top 50 Companies within the blockchain ecosystem. In 2023, AMINA won the European WealthBriefing Award in the Digital Assets Solution, Fund Manager category. AMINA was most recently recognised as Institutional Digital Asset Innovation of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025.

To learn more about AMINA, visit www.aminagroup.com.

About 21X

21X is a Frankfurt-based investment firm at the forefront of revolutionizing capital markets through the use of blockchain technology. On 8th September 2025, 21X fully opened the first ever fully regulated distributed ledger technology trading and settlement system (DLT TSS) in the EU, positioning the company as a leader in the transition from traditional to tokenized asset-based capital markets. 21X enables atomic trading without counterparty risk through smart contract-based issuance, trading and settlement of tokenized stocks, bonds and funds.

See the short explainer video on 21X and our blockchain-based exchange here.

