09.03.2026 09:03 Uhr
09.03.2026 09:03 Uhr
Restoration: Marwyn Acquisition Company III Limited

09-March-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
09/03/2026, 07:30 
 
RESTORATION 
 
Marwyn Acquisition Company III Limited 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores the securities set out below to the Official List effective from  
09/03/2026, 07:30: 
Security Description                Listing Category            ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of No Par Value; fully paid    Equity shares (shell companies)     VGG5878H1038 --

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: REN 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 420291 
EQS News ID:  2287382 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287382&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2026 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
