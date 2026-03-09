Gurit Holding AG / Key word(s): Contract

GURIT SECURES TWO-YEAR CONTRACT FOR GLASS PULTRUDED BLADE ROOT REINFORCEMENTS



09.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST





Zurich, March 9, 2026 Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced the signing of a new two-year supply contract for its glass pultruded blade root reinforcement solution with a leading Wind turbine manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement is valued above CHF 10 million over the contract term.



As wind turbine blades continue to increase in size, the structural demands on blade roots are rising accordingly. To meet these evolving requirements, many Western and Chinese blade manufacturers are shifting toward more advanced reinforcement solutions.



Gurit's high performance pultruded root reinforcements are custom-engineered for each blade model to ensure exceptional bonding performance at the critical root-end-connection interface, reducing the risk of bushing shear-out. Gurit's unique design results in more efficient root designs and tighter bushing spacing, resulting in smaller root diameters and lighter overall structures without compromising strength.



The awarding of this contract underscores the strategic decision to maintain and further develop Gurit's glass pultrusion product line, recognizing its long-term importance for next-generation blade designs. Gurit's proven track record, engineering expertise, and reliable performance have positioned the company as a preferred supplier in a highly competitive wind market, serving multiple OEMs across Western and Chinese markets. About Gurit

The subsidiaries of Gurit Holding AG, Wattwil/Switzerland, (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) are specialized in the development and manufacture of advanced composite materials, composite tooling equipment and core kitting services. The product range comprises structural core materials, structural profiles, prepregs, formulated products such as adhesives and resins as well as structural composite engineering. Gurit supplies global growth markets such as the wind turbine industry, marine, building and many more. Gurit operates production sites and offices in Australia, Canada, China, Denmark, Ecuador, India, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, and the United States.

www.gurit.com Gurit Group Communications Phone: +41 44 316 15 50, e-mail: investor (at) gurit.com All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law. Forward-looking statements:

To the extent that this announcement contains forward-looking statements, such statements are based on assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Forward-looking statements always involve uncertainties. Business and economic risks and developments, the conduct of competitors, political decisions and other factors may cause the actual results to be materially different from the assumptions, planning and forecasts at the time of publication of this announcement. Therefore, Gurit Holding AG does not assume any responsibility relating to forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.



End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News