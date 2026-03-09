Gurit Holding AG
Zurich, March 9, 2026
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today announced the signing of a new two-year supply contract for its glass pultruded blade root reinforcement solution with a leading Wind turbine manufacturer in the Asia-Pacific region. The agreement is valued above CHF 10 million over the contract term.
Gurit's proven track record, engineering expertise, and reliable performance have positioned the company as a preferred supplier in a highly competitive wind market, serving multiple OEMs across Western and Chinese markets.
