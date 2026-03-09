Researchers tested a solar PV-powered system to gasify dried cattle dung, achieving higher energy recovery than grid-powered setups.Their techno-economic-environmental analysis shows the approach can cut emissions and be economically viable, though system utilization and operational factors strongly affect profitability.An international team of researchers has conducted an experimental analysis of solar PV-integrated gasification of dried cattle dung. Gasification of dried cattle dung begins by feeding the dried biomass into a gasifier, where only a limited amount of oxygen or air is supplied. ...

