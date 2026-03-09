Affiniti and Column Enter Financing Agreement to Serve More Backbone American SMBs

The partnership will support the continued expansion of Affiniti's card product as the company expands into new product lines

NEW YORK, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiniti, the AI-powered platform transforming financial operations for backbone small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), announces a financing agreement with Column N.A., the nationally chartered bank designed to help companies build and scale financial technology products. Under the agreement, Column will provide financing to accelerate growth across Affiniti's expanding SMB customer base.

Bringing Modern Finance to Main Street

Affiniti has continuously grown its presence among businesses in traditionally underserved sectors. Rather than offering a single-point solution, Affiniti is building an integrated platform that brings together banking, bill pay, cards, expense management, and AI-powered automation into one unified system designed specifically for these SMBs.

The partnership with Column establishes committed funding to accelerate the expansion of Affiniti's card product as Affiniti expands its all-in-one financial platform into new product lines like banking and bill pay. By combining Affiniti's technology-driven platform for SMBs with Column's modern banking infrastructure, this partnership will deliver a seamless, end-to-end financial experience that helps businesses access, manage, and optimize their financial operations more efficiently than traditional fragmented solutions allow.

"Affiniti is building an all-in-one financial platform for backbone SMBs, where banking, payments, and spend management come together with AI-powered automation that helps businesses operate more efficiently every day. Partnering with Column strengthens our ability to scale our card offering and accelerate our mission of delivering modern financial infrastructure to underserved industries."

- Aaron Bai, CEO and Co-Founder of Affiniti

A Modern Banking Partner for the Next Phase of Growth

Column was built from the ground up by engineers who wanted to eliminate the friction technology companies face when working with legacy banking infrastructure. As one of the only nationally chartered banks designed specifically to help companies build and fund new financial products, Column offers direct, bare-metal access to payment rails and lending programs through a modern API platform. That technical foundation makes Column a natural fit for Affiniti as it scales its technology platform.

As Affiniti takes its growth to the next stage, Column will provide committed balance sheet funding to support that growth, allowing the team to focus on product development and partner acquisition.

"Affiniti has built an incredible platform for the small businesses that keep America running. As Affiniti grows, Column will support their product vision with scalable and capital-efficient banking infrastructure - giving SMBs a faster and more efficient option to manage their financial operations."

- Brian Fishbein, Chief Investment Officer, Column

About Affiniti

Affiniti is a financial platform built to power the next generation of small and medium-sized businesses. Designed for backbone industries across the U.S. economy, Affiniti brings together corporate cards, expense management, bill pay, banking, and AI-powered automation into one unified system that helps businesses streamline financial operations and grow more efficiently. For more information, visit affiniti.com.

About Column

Column N.A., Member FDIC, is a nationally chartered bank that provides regulated financial infrastructure for companies innovating in financial services. With a custom-built banking core, ledger, data model, and direct connection to the Federal Reserve, Column eliminates the inefficiencies of legacy banks and middleware - creating a faster and more reliable banking platform. Beyond payments and accounts, Column enables national lending and credit products, powering API-based loan-origination partnerships and deploying its balance sheet to fund lenders through debt financing and loan purchases.

