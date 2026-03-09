Klipboard Launches Klipboard AI: Practical Intelligence for Real-World Operations

HUNGERFORD, England, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Klipboard, the sector-specific software provider formerly known as Kerridge Commercial Systems, has unveiled Klipboard AI, a major step in its strategy to bring practical, embedded intelligence to the industries it serves.

Instead of offering AI as a bolt-on, Klipboard has built it directly into its ERP and operational platforms. The result is assistive intelligence that supports the day-to-day work of teams in rental, automotive, distribution, manufacturing and field service - right where the work happens.

This marks the first stage in Klipboard's AI innovations with agentic AI and Augmented Reality technology in development to assist its customers in driving efficiency and delivering better service.

Klipboard's approach cuts through the hype by focusing on real, measurable value, delivered with trust, control and transparency.

AI Built for Real Operational Challenges

Klipboard AI is designed to help asset-heavy, operations-led businesses tackle everyday pressures, including:

Reducing manual admin

Finding information faster

Supporting better decisions

Improving service reliability

It works inside existing workflows and permissions, enhancing teams rather than replacing them.

"AI shouldn't sit on the sidelines or add complexity," said DJ Jones, Chief Technology and Product Officer. "It should make everyday operations run better - and that's exactly what Klipboard AI does."

Already Powering Key Sectors

Klipboard AI is now live across parts of the platform, with targeted applications for each industry delivering benefits including:

Rental: Better asset visibility, smarter planning, reduced downtime

Better asset visibility, smarter planning, reduced downtime Automotive: Faster parts identification, improved service planning, stronger customer experience

Faster parts identification, improved service planning, stronger customer experience Distribution: Guided, conversational access to everyday information

Guided, conversational access to everyday information Manufacturing: Reduced delays, better production and inventory planning

Reduced delays, better production and inventory planning Field Service Management: Smarter scheduling, better fleet intelligence and improved service performance

AI is embedded directly into existing products to ensure relevance, usability and control.

A Long-Term Intelligence Strategy

Klipboard AI is the first phase of a broader roadmap that will introduce:

More proactive, task-oriented intelligence

Selectively governed agent-style capabilities

Augmented Reality to support complex operational tasks

"AI only matters if it delivers real impact," said Ian Bendelow, CEO. "We're embedding intelligence into the systems our customers rely on every day - where accuracy, timing and visibility truly count."

Built on Trust and Control

Klipboard AI operates within the company's established security, governance and access-control frameworks. Outputs are transparent, permissions-aware and designed for safe, real-world use.

As AI reshapes enterprise software, Klipboard's focus remains clear: practical application over promise, and real-world impact over hype.

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2928033/Klipboard_AI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2890331/5840544/Klipboard_Logo.jpg

