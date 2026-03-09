TAIPING, Malaysia, Mar 9, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - This Hari Raya Aidilfitri, amidst the hustle, bustle and heat of life-in-the-city, Spritzer EcoPark invites all Malaysians to slow-down, cool-down and refresh and recharge in the lush, natural surroundings of Malaysia's rainiest town. Once again, celebration of the Raya season has been brought to life among nature. Nestled within Taiping's verdant greenery, the EcoPark is once again transformed into a vibrant Raya destination that instantly evokes the joy of balik kampung in a space where tradition meets the tranquillity of the outdoors.In anticipation of the joyous month of Syawal approaches, visitors can immerse themselves in the timeless charm of traditional Malaysian Raya decor beginning 10 March 2026, such as ketupat, glowing pelita oil lamps, crescent moon motifs, decorative arches, and vibrant wau installations. These hallmark festive elements beautifully transform the Spritzer EcoPark, embodying the spirit of togetherness and reunion that make Hari Raya a meaningful time for all.Set against the EcoPark's natural surroundings, the festive displays offer visitors a refreshing alternative to celebrate the spirit of Raya beyond the bustling city, inviting visitors to enjoy leisurely walks, picturesque moments, and quality time with family and friends. Admission to Spritzer EcoPark remains free for all visitors."Raya is a time when many people travel back to their hometowns or visit family and friends to celebrate with meaningful moments together. With the increasing urbanisation or distance, not everyone has the option to balik kampung all the time. With the Spritzer EcoPark, we hope to provide an alternative destination by re-creating that feeling of belonging and connection in a space where visitors can slow down, reconnect with loved ones, and enjoy the holiday period in a refreshing natural setting," said Winnie Chin, Head of Public Relations at Spritzer.From 19 March to 29 March 2026, visitors can also look forward to a range of special activities taking place as Spritzer EcoPark into a hub of light-hearted fun for all ages. They roll up their sleeves at Raya-themed DIY and crafting workshops, where families experience the shared joy of making something by hand and creating festive keepsakes.Nearby, the Paddle Cart rides wind through scenic routes, turning the park's natural beauty into a mini adventure for families to explore the park grounds. The EcoPark's popular 18-hole Mini Golf Course, which welcomes visitors all year-round, also provides guests the added highlight of playing the game with a limited-edition LED Golf Ball as a glowing keepsake to light up the Raya season.Before heading home to prepare for their Raya open houses, visitors can stop by the Water Shop to stock up on Spritzer products to ensure guests stay refreshed and hydrated throughout the celebrations. The Souvenir Shop also offers exclusive merchandise and keepsakes that make perfect gifts or mementos of a memorable visit to the park.Beneath the glowing lights and beautiful decorations, Spritzer EcoPark continues its commitment to creating meaningful, nature-inspired experiences that bring communities together while encouraging creativity, sustainability, and appreciation for the environment.Spritzer EcoPark warmly wishes everyone Selamat Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Maaf Zahir dan Batin. May this Syawal bring continued blessings and a year illuminated with peace and gratitude for all. Come and celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri at Spritzer EcoPark, bring your loved ones, your camera and your festive spirit for a joyful celebration with us!About SpritzerEstablished in 1989, Spritzer is a leading Malaysian bottled water brand, sourcing natural mineral water from a protected 430-acre rainforest in Taiping. Naturally filtered through underground rock layers for over 15 years, our water is enriched with essential minerals like Silica, known to support skin, bones, hair, and nails.Combining smart manufacturing with sustainable practices, Spritzer ensures every bottle meets the highest quality and safety standards. Our packaging is 100% recyclable and made from recycled materials, reflecting our commitment to environmental stewardship and a circular economy.Tested annually by SIRIM to be free from microplastics, Spritzer offers consumers trusted, natural hydration. Our diverse product range includes Natural Mineral Water, Original and Flavoured Sparkling Water, Distilled Water, and Fruit-Flavoured Beverages crafted to suit every lifestyle and occasion.With a clear vision to become a fully circular brand by 2030, Spritzer leads the industry in innovation, quality, and sustainability.Spritzer - where nature, innovation, and sustainability come together in every bottle.