DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (US10 LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.0228 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2428499 CODE: US10 LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: US10 LN LEI Code: 54930004AN8PBHT1TQ35 Sequence No.: 420378 EQS News ID: 2287774 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2287774&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 09, 2026 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)