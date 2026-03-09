DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) (EMXG LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 09-March-2026 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Ex China ESG Selection UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 59.4323 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13966681 CODE: EMXG LN ISIN: LU2345046655 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2345046655 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EMXG LN LEI Code: 213800J6GAIQJ1OPP251 Sequence No.: 420404 EQS News ID: 2287832 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

