WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170 | Ticker-Symbol: RVY
Rovsing A/S: Resignation of CEO

9 March 2026

Company Announcement No. 397

Resignation of CEO

The Board of Rovsing A/S has accepted the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson. He will pursue new professional opportunities outside the Space and Defence industry.

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson will continue in his role as CEO during the notice period until end of May 2026 to ensure an orderly and forward-looking transition to a successor. The Board of Directors has initiated the process of identifying his successor with focus on profitable growth. In addition, an interim solution is in place until the successor is nominated and has taken over.

Ulrich Beck the Chairman of the Board states:

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Hjalti for his leadership and significant contribution to the development of the Company, always engaged and ambitioned. During his tenure, Rovsing has strengthened its strategic position in a competitive market, secured and improved operational stability and robustness, and enabled and reinforced relationships with key customers and partners, and brought new customers and partners on board. We wish him all the best for his new endeavors."

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, as leaving CEO, comments:

"It has been a privilege to lead Rovsing A/S and work alongside a highly skilled and committed team for the past 16 years. I am proud of the progress achieved during my 8 years as CEO and remain fully committed to supporting a smooth transition."

CONTACT INFORMATION

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO

Tel. + 45 53 39 18 88

E-mail: hpt@rovsing.dk

Sigurd Hundrup, CFO

Tel. + 45 53 39 18 92

E-mail: shu@rovsing.dk

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
