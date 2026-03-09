White Pearl Technology Group AB: Business Update: Strong European Growth and Limited Gulf Exposure

White Pearl Technology Group AB ("WPTG" or the "Company) today provides a business update highlighting continued strong development across its global operations. The Company reports strong growth and profitability, increasing momentum in Europe and limited exposure to current geopolitical developments in the Gulf region.

Strong growth and increasing presence in Europe

WPTG continues to experience strong momentum across its European and Nordic operations, where demand for digital transformation, cloud services, and enterprise software development remains strong.

Europe is becoming an increasingly important part of WPTG's business and long-term strategy. The Company's ongoing press releases regarding Letters of Intent (LOIs) in Europe demonstrate the continued growth in the region and highlight future cash flow generation from the European operations.

The continued expansion in Europe represents an important pillar of WPTG's strategy to build a globally diversified and scalable IT services and software platform serving both enterprise and public sector clients.

Diversified geographic revenue base

WPTG's previously reported revenue distribution reflects a diversified geographic footprint, with Africa representing the largest share of revenue while Europe continues to grow as a strategically important market.

Limited exposure to Gulf developments

In light of current geopolitical developments in and around the Gulf region, the Company confirms that no material impact on WPTG's operations is expected.

Only 14.6% of WPTG's total revenue is derived from the Middle East, with most of this generated in Egypt. As a result, WPTG has limited exposure to the parts of the region currently affected by tensions in the Gulf.

In addition, regional revenues are supported by stable and long-term customer relationships, strengthening the resilience of WPTG's revenue base.

Profitable platform driving organic growth

WPTG operates a profitable and scalable platform supported by solid margins and a business model combining IT services, digital transformation, and proprietary software solutions.

The Company's profitability is further strengthened by a growing portfolio of proprietary solutions, including AI-related applications developed for large enterprise customers.

In addition to growth through acquisitions, WPTG continues to drive organic growth through cross-selling among its group companies and the gradual integration of businesses into the Company's shared operating platform. This supports a broader service offering and creates additional revenue opportunities across multiple regions. WPTG operates a profitable, scalable platform with solid margins.

High M&A activity with focus on Europe

WPTG is currently experiencing high levels of M&A activity, with a clear strategic focus on Sweden and the broader European market.

The Company continues to evaluate a number of potential acquisition opportunities aimed at strengthening its European presence and increasing recurring revenue and cash flow generation. WPTG expects continued M&A activity going forward with a disciplined focus on value-creating transactions.

Strong financial position and positioned for growth

WPTG maintains a solid financial position that provides flexibility to pursue strategic opportunities while maintaining a prudent balance sheet. This supports the Company's continued international expansion.

Following the successful build-out of its international platform, WPTG continues to focus on:

• expanding its presence in Europe

• strengthening profitability and cash generation

• scaling existing client relationships

• executing disciplined and value-creating strategic transactions

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 950 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.