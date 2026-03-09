Teciem welcomes Didier Bouillard as Chairman of Board of Directors

Chair's independence and proven experience positions Teciem for long-term success

LONDON, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teciem, a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, today announced the appointment of Didier Bouillard as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

As an independent Chair, Didier brings more than three decades of global governance and leadership in financial technology, having built, scaled, and led multiple private-equity-backed platforms across capital markets infrastructure and enterprise software. Based in London, Didier will work closely with the Teciem Board, management team and shareholder representatives to ensure strategic clarity, strong governance, and rigorous execution of the company's long-term growth agenda.

Didier's career includes senior roles at Ubitrade and SunGard, where he contributed to the development and expansion of major trading, risk, and post trade platforms. He later served as CEO of Ullink, leading its global growth and value creation, before becoming CEO of Calypso Technology in 2018. In 2021, he assumed leadership of Adenza after the merger of Calypso Technology and AxiomSL. During his tenure there he oversaw the integration of trading, treasury, risk, and regulatory compliance capabilities and guided the company through its subsequent acquisition by Nasdaq. Throughout his career, Didier has demonstrated his success in scaling complex enterprise financial systems and in driving disciplined growth in private-equity environments.

Wissam Khoury, Chief Executive Officer and Board Director, Teciem, commented: "Welcoming an independent chairman of Didier's caliber and experience to our Board of Directors marks an important milestone in Teciem's evolution as a standalone, private-equity backed provider of treasury and capital markets technology. The appointment reflects our commitment to balanced oversight and governance standards consistent with leading institutional fintech platforms. Didier's expertise in scaling fintech businesses in partnership with private equity, combined with his independent perspective, will be instrumental as we grow the business and execute our strategic roadmap."

Didier Bouillard said: "Teciem combines deep domain expertise, strong customer relationships, and significant growth potential. I'm thrilled to take on the role of Chairman, working closely with the management team and other board members, sharing my experience in supporting disciplined execution, robust governance and sustained growth."

Gabriele Cipparrone, Partner at Apax and Board Director of Teciem, added: "We are delighted to welcome Didier to the role of Chairman of Teciem's Board. His deep sector expertise and experience governing high-performance fintech platforms will further strengthen the Board as the company accelerates its next phase of growth. We look forward to partnering closely with Didier, Wissam and the rest of this board to support Teciem's long-term value-creation strategy."

Following this appointment, the Teciem Board of Directors consists of Didier Bouillard (Independent Chairman), Wissam Khoury (Chief Executive Officer), Gabriel Cipparrone (Apax), Jason Wright (Apax), Jesús Rueda (Apax) and Mike Jackowski (Independent Director).

About Teciem

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes.

We deliver award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, our solutions - Kondor, Summit, Opics, Sophis, Fusion Invest and Fusion Risk - are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks. For more information visit www.teciem.com

