Smart Communications Appoints David Hamilton as Chairman of the Board

Seasoned global fintech chairman with regulated industries and private equity expertise to support strategic growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications, a leading provider of cloud-based enterprise customer communications and engagement technology, today announced the appointment of David Hamilton as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Smart Communications is backed by international private equity firm Cinven, which is supporting the company's next phase of growth, innovation, and global expansion.

"We are delighted to welcome David as Chairman of Smart Communications," said Leigh Segall, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Communications. "David brings more than three decades of global financial services technology leadership, deep experience partnering with private equity investors, and a proven track record of scaling and transforming international software businesses serving highly regulated industries. His perspective and strategic guidance will be instrumental as we continue to accelerate growth, advance our AI-driven innovation, and deliver long-term value for our customers and investors."

David Hamilton is a global financial services technology executive, board chairman and director, and strategic advisor with extensive experience driving growth and transformation across the banking and fintech sectors.

"I am excited to join Smart Communications as Chairman at such a pivotal time in the company's journey," said Hamilton. "In highly regulated industries such as financial services, healthcare, and insurance, mission-critical enterprise systems represent enduring, strategic assets. Smart occupies a deeply embedded position within many of the world's leading institutions. As AI reshapes these markets, the opportunity is to build on that foundation by advancing innovation, strengthening customer impact, and driving sustained long-term value. I look forward to working closely with the Board, Leigh, and the executive leadership team to support Smart's continued strategic expansion."

Mr. Hamilton has held senior executive roles at leading global software companies including Fiserv, Sungard, and Solifi, where he led international growth and large-scale transformation initiatives across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and North America. As CEO of Solifi, he repositioned the company as a global leader in secured finance, delivering sustained expansion through organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

His experience spans retail and commercial banking, wealth and private banking, insurance, and digital financial infrastructure. He currently serves as Chairman, Non-Executive Director, and strategic advisor to several global financial technology companies, including Azentio Software, Solifi, and VeriPark, partnering with private equity investors and executive teams to accelerate growth and strengthen governance. Over the course of his career, he has supported multiple successful private equity-backed exits, including Thoma Bravo and TA Associates.

Smart Communications is the trusted choice for regulated enterprises looking to modernize complex processes and connect with customers in the moments that matter most. Its Conversation Cloud platform powers frictionless, compliant, digital-first experiences through omnichannel communications, intelligent orchestration, secure data capture, and digital archival. More than 700 enterprises worldwide-including Zurich Insurance, Priority Health, The Pacific Financial Group, and The Bancorp-rely on Smart Communications to reduce compliance risk, boost operational efficiency, lower costs, and accelerate digital transformation. Today, with over 30 pre-built connectors, Smart Communications integrates seamlessly with trusted enterprise systems including Salesforce, AWS, Guidewire, DuckCreek, OneSpan, and Pega, and powers more than 60 billion mission-critical customer conversations each year.

