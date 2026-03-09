Lumissil Microsystems Inc: Pionix and Lumissil Partner to Slash Time-to-Market for EV-Charger Manufacturers and Enhance Interoperability with EVerest-Powered "ChargeBridge"

BAD SCHÖNBORN, Germany and MILPITAS, Calif., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pionix GmbH, the pioneer in open-source EV charging software and Lumissil, the semiconductor professionals for analog and mixed signals, deepened their collaboration in the further development and distribution of ChargeBridge, a high-performance hardware solution powered by Lumissil Microsystems' advanced chip technology. By combining Pionix's software expertise with Lumissil's reliable silicon, the partnership enables EV charger manufacturers to significantly accelerate development cycles and ensure seamless interoperability across the global charging ecosystem.

ChargeBridge: A Pionix Product Built on Lumissil Excellence

ChargeBridge is a pre-certified, plug-and-play System-on-Module (SoM) that simplifies the integration of charging systems by decoupling hardware and software. While the high-level communication and system integration are handled by the EVerest system running on the Linux-based CPU board, the core charging logic, all low-level communication and safety-critical functions are managed by the microcontroller within the ChargeBridge module, ensuring both flexibility and security.

It utilizes Lumissil Microsystems' IS32CG5317 Green PHY for robust EV-Charging (AC and DC) communication.

Pionix selected Lumissil as its strategic hardware partner not only for their high-performance silicon but for their exceptional technical support. Lumissil's hands-on approach and uncomplicated assistance during the integration phase were instrumental in optimizing the ChargeBridge hardware for rapid mass-market deployment.

The Power of EVerest: Flexibility and Future-Proofing

ChargeBrides are powered by the EVerest Open Source Charge controller Software running on a single local Linux system. EVerest supports all protocols (ISO 15118-2/-20, MCS and OCPP 1.6, 2.0.1, and 2.1) as well as the business logic needed (Energy Management, Plug and Charge, Eichrecht, Payment, ...) to build a reliable and future-proof charger.

Field-tested: EVerest has seen explosive growth, expanding from 10,000 to over 400,000 charging stations in the field within 2025 alone.

A Growing Ecosystem: Backed by over 80 companies and a community of 600+ contributors, ensuring the software remains at the cutting edge.

Interoperability: Eliminates the "compatibility lottery" by providing a standardized software base used by industry leaders worldwide.

The Bigger Picture: Transforming an Industry

Software-defined charging represents a paradigm shift for the EV charging sector. By empowering manufacturers to innovate faster, reduce costs, and enhance user experiences, solutions like ChargeBridge are helping build the infrastructure needed for widespread EV adoption.

Using ChargeBridge and EVerest together enables the Charger Manufacturers to decouple Software and Hardware and build real software defined Chargers. That means by exchanging the ChargeBridge Module and the Charging Cable, the Charger can change from CCS1/2 to MCS, CHAdeMO, ChaoJi or GB/T Charger.

Management Quotes

"Time-to-market and interoperability are the two biggest hurdles in the EV industry today," said Marco Möller, CEO of Pionix. "With ChargeBridge, we provide a turnkey solution that solves both. Lumissil has been a fantastic partner, providing the reliable chip technology and the agile support we need to help our customers scale faster than ever before."

About Pionix GmbH

Pionix is the leading specialist for EV charging software and the initiator of the open-source project EVerest. By providing a unified software stack for the fragmented charging market, Pionix helps manufacturers build smarter, future-proof, and better-connected charging stations. In 2025, EVerest-powered systems grew to 400,000 units worldwide. Website: www.pionix.com

About Lumissil Microsystems

Lumissil Microsystems specializing in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil's primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensors, high-speed wire communications, optical networking, and application specific microcontrollers. Lumissil Microsystems has worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, and Korea. Website: www.lumissil.com

