Verdoppelt - und noch nicht am Ziel? Dieser Rohstoff-Explorer profitiert vom Antimon-Boom
Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. - Monthly Factsheet as at 28 February 2026

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 09

9 March 2026

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

(the 'Company')

Publication of Monthly Factsheet

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

The Company's factsheet as at 28 February 2026 is now available on the Company's website: Monthly Factsheets - Capital Gearing Trust

For further information please contact:

Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary
Alison Vincent
0203 709 2481

company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com


